Previous / Hyundai names Suninen in new-look 2022 WRC2 line-up
WRC News

Loubet set for maiden Puma Rally1 outing ahead of WRC return

Pierre-Louis Loubet will drive an M-Sport Rally1 Ford Puma for the first time at this weekend’s South Belgian Rally in preparation for a World Rally Championship return.

Tom Howard
By:
Loubet set for maiden Puma Rally1 outing ahead of WRC return

The Frenchman is set to rejoin rallying’s top tier this year after signing a deal to contest seven WRC rallies for British operation M-Sport, beginning with April’s Rally Croatia.

In order to prepare for his first WRC event with the squad, Loubet and co-driver Vincent Landais will team up with M-Sport for a familiarisation outing with the car in a round of the Belgian Rally Championship.

The South Belgian Rally hosts the second round of the Belgian national series and will feature 151km of competitive asphalt stages, all taking place on Saturday. The event should provide ideal mileage for Rally Croatia, also a tarmac rally.

Loubet is no stranger to the M-Sport team having contested a WRC2 campaign for the squad in 2017, before going on to lift the WRC2 crown in 2019 driving a privately-run Skoda.

The 25-year-old’s last rally appearance came at the Acropolis in Greece last September, before being forced to withdraw from October’s Rally Spain due to a broken hip after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident.

“Super happy to be back in a rally car, after so much time at home it’s great,” said Loubet.

“Really happy to be back with Vincent and to do my first rally with M-Sport is a great, great day, it’s almost like a birthday.

“I’m looking forward to working with everybody and being in a good condition after the rally to do some good things in Croatia.”

Pierre-Louis Loubet, M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1

Pierre-Louis Loubet, M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener says the outing will prove to be hugely valuable for Loubet as he prepares for Rally Croatia.

“It’s going to be an exciting weekend for Pierre-Louis as it will be his first time driving the Puma Hybrid Rally1 car,” said Millener.

“He will be in the car for South Belgian Rally, this event is all part of his preparation ahead of Croatia.

“Doing this event means he has the opportunity to learn the car and its procedures so that when he has his official pre-event test, he can really focus on understanding the various set up directions for Croatia Rally.”

Loubet will be sharing the the South Belgian Rally entry list with a couple go notable entries, including former Citroen factory WRC driver Stephane Lefebvre and ex-Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen. The pair will drive Citroen C3 Rally2 entries run by DG Sport.

Verstappen made his rally debut at last month’s Belgian Rally Championship season opener, Rally van Haspengouw, where he finished eighth.

Autosport Plus
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Plus

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show Plus

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight after the Loeb vs Ogier show

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Plus

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota

WRC
Feb 23, 2022
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Plus

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Plus

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. Autosport picks out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
