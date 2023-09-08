Subscribe
Previous / Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive Next / How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown
WRC / Rally Greece News

M-Sport “very sorry” for Loubet’s early WRC Acropolis Rally exit

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener feels they let driver Pierre-Louis Loubet down after a mechanical issue ended his rally before the Acropolis Rally’s first gravel stage.

Tom Howard
By:
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

The Ford squad endured another challenging start to a World Rally Championship event as water pump issues ended Loubet’s and Ott Tanak’s hopes of a strong points haul.

Loubet retired from the rally when his Puma ground to a halt on a road section before stage two, the first proper test of the rally.

The Frenchman will not re-join the rally having only completed Thursday night's super special.

Tanak was sitting fourth when he encountered a problem with a water pump during a tyre fitting zone. The problem was fixed but the Estonian left the zone 22 minutes late, incurring a 3m40s penalty.

Tanak was able to score two stage wins on Friday afternoon to haul himself back to eighth overall, but is 3m34.5s behind rally later Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville.

The issues have come as a bitter pill for the team having sat first and second at the Acropolis Rally on Friday this time last year.

Read Also:

Reflecting on a challenging day, Millener said: “Firstly we feel very sorry for Pierre-Louis, he definitely targeted this rally as one of his for the season where he knows he can be very strong and he hasn’t been able to do one stage.

“I don’t think there is any defence from our side on that. We have let him down there and we are very sorry for that.

“It is not through lack of effort from everybody to make sure we are doing the best job. It is just not working at the moment for us and that has been really tricky for him.

Rich Millener, Team principal M-Sport Ford Rally

Rich Millener, Team principal M-Sport Ford Rally

Photo by: M-Sport

“He came for the result this weekend and that is not possible so they made the decision, and are quite disappointed obviously, not to continue for the rest of the weekend. I can understand their position.

“The mechanics did all they could in the tyre fitting zone to try and and get what seems like a similar issue on Ott’s car sorted and managed to do so, and a couple of stage wins is nice, but obviously it is not really what we hope for from a bigger picture point of view.

“There is not much we can say that will change any position that we are in and we will keep battling away and take any criticism which is fair in some ways. We have got to keep working as best as we can.”

Millener confirmed to Autosport that both cars were fitted with brand new water pumps for the rally.

“We go through the same processes every rally,” he added.

“You could ague we didn’t have a shakedown here [due to the weather], so maybe we would have spotted something at that point, but you can’t say that is the reason. We have to go away and have a look, I don’t know the cause of what’s happened because we haven’t seen the cars.

“These are brand new parts that we are having issues with. It is frustrating for us all.”

shares
comments

Restaurant visit helped Lappi keep WRC Acropolis Rally alive

How WRC drivers are preparing to enter the Acropolis unknown
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended WRC title bid

Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended WRC title bid

WRC
Rally Greece

Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended WRC title bid Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended WRC title bid

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Plus
Plus
WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Pierre-Louis Loubet More
Pierre-Louis Loubet
WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice

WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice

WRC
Rally Monte Carlo

WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice WRC Monte Carlo: Loubet crashes out after being caught out by ice

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Plus
Plus
WRC

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Loeb impressed by rising WRC star Loubet after Acropolis lead tussle

Loeb impressed by rising WRC star Loubet after Acropolis lead tussle

WRC
Rally Greece

Loeb impressed by rising WRC star Loubet after Acropolis lead tussle Loeb impressed by rising WRC star Loubet after Acropolis lead tussle

Latest news

Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing

Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing

F1 Formula 1

Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

WEC WEC
Fuji

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez

Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP

Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Finland
Tom Howard

How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland How the WRC title race was ignited by Evans in Finland

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Estonia
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination How Rovanpera reached a Loeb-like level in Estonia WRC domination

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Kenya
Tom Howard

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Italy
Tom Howard

The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought The Neuville splash and grab that ends Hyundai’s WRC win drought

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Portugal
Tom Howard

How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe