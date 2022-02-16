Loeb: It would be hard to resist temptation of WRC Ford Puma return

The nine-time WRC champion made a triumphant return to the category last month to score his 80th career win at last month’s Monte Carlo Rally season opener, alongside debutant co-driver Isabelle Galmiche.

The drive with M-Sport was agreed as a one-off appearance although the British squad revealed following the event that it would like to see Loeb return for further events this season if an agreement can be reached.

In an interview on his official website, Loeb, who lifted the Race of Champions title earlier this month, has revealed he would find it difficult to turn down another WRC outing in the Puma.

Loeb faces a busy schedule this season comprising campaigns in Extreme E driving for Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team, and the new World Rally-Raid Championship competing for Bahrain Raid Xtreme squad, both run by Prodrive.

“For the rest of the season, it will therefore consist of Extreme E and the World Rally-Raid Championship with BRX,” said Loeb.

“Those are my two main programs and I'm really focused on that with Prodrive. Obviously, if the opportunity arises to get back behind the wheel of the Puma Hybrid Rally1, I don't know if I could resist the temptation.”

Podium: Sébastien Loeb, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, Sébastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

M-Sport is continuing to hold talks to secure Loeb’s services for further rounds this season. If the team continue to field four cars this season, it would appear June’s Safari Rally, September’s visit to New Zealand and November’s Japan season finale are the events it is targeting for Loeb.

Neither of these rallies clash with Loeb’s other commitments in Extreme E or the World Rally-Raid Championship.

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener confirmed to Autosport that there is still work to be done to secure an agreement with Loeb.

“We are still discussing on that side to be honest,” said Millener. “It would be great to see him in the car but there is still quite a lot to get sorted before we can go any further. But at the moment we have nothing exciting to share at the minute.”

Loeb will return to Extreme E action this weekend when the all-electric series kicks off its second campaign in Saudi Arabia.

M-Sport will return to WRC action next weekend when the championship heads to Rally Sweden, where it will field three entries for Craig Breen, Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux following the withdrawal of Lorenzo Bertelli due to work commitments.