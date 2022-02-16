Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bertelli withdraws from WRC Rally Sweden due to fashion show clash
WRC / Rally Sweden News

Loeb: It would be hard to resist temptation of WRC Ford Puma return

Sebastien Loeb has admitted it would be difficult to “resist the temptation” of another World Rally Championship outing driving an M-Sport Ford Puma should the opportunity arise.

Loeb: It would be hard to resist temptation of WRC Ford Puma return
Tom Howard
By:

The nine-time WRC champion made a triumphant return to the category last month to score his 80th career win at last month’s Monte Carlo Rally season opener, alongside debutant co-driver Isabelle Galmiche.

The drive with M-Sport was agreed as a one-off appearance although the British squad revealed following the event that it would like to see Loeb return for further events this season if an agreement can be reached.

In an interview on his official website, Loeb, who lifted the Race of Champions title earlier this month, has revealed he would find it difficult to turn down another WRC outing in the Puma.

Loeb faces a busy schedule this season comprising campaigns in Extreme E driving for Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team, and the new World Rally-Raid Championship competing for Bahrain Raid Xtreme squad, both run by Prodrive.

“For the rest of the season, it will therefore consist of Extreme E and the World Rally-Raid Championship with BRX,” said Loeb.

“Those are my two main programs and I'm really focused on that with Prodrive. Obviously, if the opportunity arises to get back behind the wheel of the Puma Hybrid Rally1, I don't know if I could resist the temptation.”

Podium: Sébastien Loeb, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, Sébastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Podium: Sébastien Loeb, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, Sébastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

M-Sport is continuing to hold talks to secure Loeb’s services for further rounds this season. If the team continue to field four cars this season, it would appear June’s Safari Rally, September’s visit to New Zealand and November’s Japan season finale are the events it is targeting for Loeb.

Neither of these rallies clash with Loeb’s other commitments in Extreme E or the World Rally-Raid Championship.

Read Also:

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener confirmed to Autosport that there is still work to be done to secure an agreement with Loeb.

“We are still discussing on that side to be honest,” said Millener. “It would be great to see him in the car but there is still quite a lot to get sorted before we can go any further. But at the moment we have nothing exciting to share at the minute.”

Loeb will return to Extreme E action this weekend when the all-electric series kicks off its second campaign in Saudi Arabia.

M-Sport will return to WRC action next weekend when the championship heads to Rally Sweden, where it will field three entries for Craig Breen, Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux following the withdrawal of Lorenzo Bertelli due to work commitments.

shares
comments

Related video

Bertelli withdraws from WRC Rally Sweden due to fashion show clash
Previous article

Bertelli withdraws from WRC Rally Sweden due to fashion show clash
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Enzo Fittipaldi set for full F2 season with Charouz
FIA F2

Enzo Fittipaldi set for full F2 season with Charouz

Bertelli withdraws from WRC Rally Sweden due to fashion show clash Rally Sweden
WRC

Bertelli withdraws from WRC Rally Sweden due to fashion show clash

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus
Supercars

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Sébastien Loeb More
Sébastien Loeb
Loeb beats Vettel to secure fourth Race of Champions victory Race Of Champions
General

Loeb beats Vettel to secure fourth Race of Champions victory

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Rally Monte Carlo Plus
WRC

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Rally Monte Carlo Plus
WRC

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

M-Sport More
M-Sport
Fourmaux helping build new WRC Puma for Sweden after Monte Carlo crash Rally Sweden
WRC

Fourmaux helping build new WRC Puma for Sweden after Monte Carlo crash

M-Sport signs Loubet to seven-round 2022 WRC programme
WRC

M-Sport signs Loubet to seven-round 2022 WRC programme

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus
WRC

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

Latest news

Loeb: It would be hard to resist temptation of WRC Ford Puma return
WRC WRC

Loeb: It would be hard to resist temptation of WRC Ford Puma return

Bertelli withdraws from WRC Rally Sweden due to fashion show clash
WRC WRC

Bertelli withdraws from WRC Rally Sweden due to fashion show clash

Hirvonen: Loeb success won't entice me back to WRC
WRC WRC

Hirvonen: Loeb success won't entice me back to WRC

Fourmaux helping build new WRC Puma for Sweden after Monte Carlo crash
WRC WRC

Fourmaux helping build new WRC Puma for Sweden after Monte Carlo crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Plus

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Plus

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. Autosport picks out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

M-Sport is changing the game as a World Rally Championship powerhouse, inspired by Ferrari's legendary Formula 1 base. Autosport was afforded a behind-the-scenes look at its new headquarters, the result of a vision that has taken three decades to be realised, where its new Rally1 Puma took shape

WRC
Jan 19, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Plus

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Plus

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.