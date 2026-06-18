FIA president sets timeline on new WRC commercial rights holder

The World Rally Championship’s new commercial rights holder will be announced within “three weeks” according to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The future promotion of the WRC has been a hot topic after it was first reported that the previous commercial rights holder WRC Promoter, owned by energy drinks giant Red Bull and German investment company KW25, was gearing up for a sale in 2024.

The FIA revealed in August last year that it would facilitate a tender process to find a new commercial rights holder, with a final announcement yet to be made.

The sale process is understood to be in its final stages, with reports suggesting French automotive company Cosmobilis, led by former Lotus and McLaren Formula 1 team boss Eric Boullier, is the leading candidate to take over the WRC’s commercial rights.

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The new commercial rights holder’s vision for the future represents a key milestone that automotive manufacturers will weigh up when considering whether to commit to the championship’s new 2027 technical regulations. The wait for a decision is also understood to be holding up the finalisation of the championship’s 2027 sporting regulations.

Speaking at a media roundtable at the Le Mans 24 Hours, Ben Sulayem offered an update on the situation, promising that an announcement will happen in the near future.

“In the coming days, I will finalise matters related to one of the disciplines closest to my heart: rallying. WRC’s [new commercial rights holder] will be cleared within three weeks. I am saying it and you are writing it, and if I don't do it then I am the one at fault,” said Ben Sulayem.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem Photo by: Toyota Racing

“You will hear the good news in two weeks, three weeks maximum. We cannot wait anymore."

Ben Sulayem had previously confirmed that an all-new commercial rights contract would be drawn up between the FIA and the new promoter, and could extend to 25 years, while funds generated by the sale of the WRC’s commercial rights for the FIA would be directly invested back into the championship.

“With the WRC we have an outgoing promoter. It is a matter of calculation, seven and a half years [is remaining on the current contract], what product can you sell with that? You need to inject the time, and who can inject the time? The FIA. We need an active promoter who can go with us and the FIA can inject back into the sport.

“What is accessibility? It is affordability. If you have affordability you will be accessible.

“The [new 2027] cars have been brought back to €350,000. It is lighter and with sustainable fuel, and this will bring with the new promoter a whole package to run a car, and it will not anymore be 70-plus million to run three cars. it will be approximately, let’s say from 25-30 million, which means it will be attractive to many other manufacturers.”

Ben Sulayem added that in an ideal world he would like to see the WRC accommodate a “minimum of five” manufacturers.

As it stands Toyota is the only automotive brand confirmed to compete next year. Tuners Project RallyOne and RMC Motorsport have announced plans to construct and develop cars built to the new 2027 technical regulations.

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