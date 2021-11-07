Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Porsche to take WEC case to International Court of Appeal Next / Lapierre fastest as Ogier turns first laps in WEC rookie test
WEC / Bahrain II News

Winning Toyota 'copy/pasted' set-up of sister car in Bahrain

By:

Sebastien Buemi says the #8 Toyota crew ‘copy/pasted’ the set-up of the sister GR010 Hybrid Hypercar on its way to winning the FIA World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain.

Winning Toyota 'copy/pasted' set-up of sister car in Bahrain

This set-up change was aimed at solving the tyre degradation issues Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley faced in the previous six-hour event in Bahrain last weekend, which caused them to trail behind the #7 car driven by Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez and Mike Conway.

Victory in the 8 Hour race into the night meant the #8 crew capped off the season with as many wins as other Toyota, but it wasn't enough to deny the #7 car a second consecutive title.

Kobayashi, Lopez and Conway only needed to finish the race with 70% of the distance completed to defend their crown, after pole position in Friday’s qualifying extended the gap between the two cars to 16 points.

“We did what we call a copy/paste,” explained Buemi.

“Basically, we took over the set-up from car #7, just to make sure that we don’t have such degradation anymore and it was obviously the right choice.

“In the first stint I was behind the sister car and the Alpine. I decided to save energy and with Formula E experience it’s a bit easier.

“We went a lap longer, it was early in the race but you never know what may happen. Sometimes you miss the full course yellow by just one lap the full course yellow.

“By having that extra lap, we opened the possibility of stopping under full course yellow. And then I think we just had a good pace.

Podium: #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley, #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Podium: #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley, #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We were just a bit faster because we lost over 15 seconds to the sister car in the pit stop during the race so I think we had a bit more pace on the track.

“I’m obviously happy with the result. I think they are deserving champions because they’ve done a better job this year, congratulations to car #7.”

Conway held the lead going into the second hour of the race over the #8 Toyota driven by Buemi, having re-passed the fast-starting #36 Alpine A480 of Nicolas Lapierre on lap eight.

But Conway was ordered to let Buemi through as part of Toyota’s rules of engagement, with the #8 Toyota having been the quicker of the two GR010 Hybrids during the opening two stints of the race.

This marked a reversal of fortunes for Buemi, Nakajima and Hartley, who were unable to put on much of a challenge to their team-mates just a week ago at the same track.

Kobayashi said the #8 Toyota had the option of using the set-up of his car the previous weekend as well, but chose to pursue its own direction.

“As Seb said, this time car #8 did a copy/paste for round six. After round five in qualifying, I recommend to car #8 guys to copy/paste our race set-up and they refused it somehow.

“But after round five they realised it's better to copy/paste and they won the race. So this is what happened.

“This is teamwork. This is how we work and we try to do our best as much as we can. We are very open in terms of set-up things.”

shares
comments

Related video

Porsche to take WEC case to International Court of Appeal
Previous article

Porsche to take WEC case to International Court of Appeal
Next article

Lapierre fastest as Ogier turns first laps in WEC rookie test

Lapierre fastest as Ogier turns first laps in WEC rookie test
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
KTM confirms 2022 Dakar Rally debut for Petrucci
Dakar

KTM confirms 2022 Dakar Rally debut for Petrucci

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for Jota after WEC title loss Bahrain II
WEC

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for Jota after WEC title loss

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Norisring Plus
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Latest news

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash
WEC WEC

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen
Video Inside
General General

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus
WEC WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for Jota after WEC title loss
WEC WEC

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for Jota after WEC title loss

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

In the penultimate round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a better run of tyre wear for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi brought the Toyota trio its third win from five events, as the #7 squad put one hand on the title. Here's how the first of the WEC's two Bahrain enduros played out

WEC
Nov 1, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.