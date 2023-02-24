Subscribe
Previous / Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season Next / Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener
WEC News

Nakajima appointed Toyota WEC reserve for 2023 season

Three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Kazuki Nakajima has been named by Toyota as its World Endurance Championship reserve driver more than a year after his retirement from the cockpit. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Nakajima appointed Toyota WEC reserve for 2023 season

The 38-year-old Japanese driver has been brought back into the driving squad to take a role most recently filled by new AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Nyck de Vries. 

Nakajima will dovetail his reserve duties with the vice-chairmanship of the Cologne-based Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe organisation that runs the two-car WEC squad, the role he was given on hanging up his helmet after the end of the 2021 season.

The move to recall Nakajima was described by TGRE technical director Pascal Vasselon as a “pragmatic and efficient solution”.

He explained that with the limited test schedule planned by Toyota in 2023 there was no chance to give a driver new to the squad sufficient mileage. 

“There was no real time to give to a fully new test and reserve driver," he said. “Within the very few sessions we have, we need to give mileage to our race drivers as well. 

“Considering that we have Kazuki, who is an extremely good candidate as a real reserve driver, available, we went for this solution, which is the most pragmatic and efficient one.”

Kazuki Nakajima

Kazuki Nakajima

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Vasselon revealed that Nakajima had impressed on his reacquaintance with the GR010 in the two tests Toyota has undertaken this year with the latest version of its Le Mans Hypercar unveiled on Friday.

“It was not a big surprise, but we have seen he came back at exactly the same level as he left,” said Vasselon.

Long-time Toyota driver Nakajima was dropped from Toyota's WEC squad in favour of compatriot Ryo Hirakawa for 2022, but had hoped to continue in his other racing programme with TOM’S in Super Formula. He subsequently retired from racing when he was given the job at TGRE

Previous incumbents of the reserve role at Toyota include Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi, who were subsequently promoted to full-season WEC seats. 

They share the #7 GR010 Hybrid with Jose Maria Lopez, while Hirakawa is again teamed with Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley aboard #8 in an unchanged WEC line-up at Toyota for 2023.

shares
comments

Related video

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season

Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener

Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener

WEC

Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season

WEC

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Kazuki Nakajima More
Kazuki Nakajima
Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup

Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup

WEC
Bahrain rookie testing

Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup

Nakajima to step down from Toyota WEC seat after 2021

Nakajima to step down from Toyota WEC seat after 2021

WEC
Bahrain II

Nakajima to step down from Toyota WEC seat after 2021 Nakajima to step down from Toyota WEC seat after 2021

Kobayashi, Nakajima finally test Toyota Hypercar

Kobayashi, Nakajima finally test Toyota Hypercar

WEC

Kobayashi, Nakajima finally test Toyota Hypercar Kobayashi, Nakajima finally test Toyota Hypercar

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Toyota: Porsche, Cadillac have "slight advantage" for Sebring WEC

Toyota: Porsche, Cadillac have "slight advantage" for Sebring WEC

WEC

Toyota: Porsche, Cadillac have "slight advantage" for Sebring WEC Toyota: Porsche, Cadillac have "slight advantage" for Sebring WEC

Toyota announces unchanged driver line-up for 2023 WEC season

Toyota announces unchanged driver line-up for 2023 WEC season

WEC

Toyota announces unchanged driver line-up for 2023 WEC season Toyota announces unchanged driver line-up for 2023 WEC season

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Latest news

Video: The key talking points from day two of F1 testing

Video: The key talking points from day two of F1 testing

F1 Formula 1

Video: The key talking points from day two of F1 testing Video: The key talking points from day two of F1 testing

Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss

Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

McLaren's 2023 F1 car hampered by being too draggy

McLaren's 2023 F1 car hampered by being too draggy

F1 Formula 1

McLaren's 2023 F1 car hampered by being too draggy McLaren's 2023 F1 car hampered by being too draggy

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
French GP
Stephen Mosley

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.