Subscribe
Previous / Lubin secures final United Autosports WEC seat Next / Nakajima appointed Toyota WEC reserve for 2023 season
WEC News

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season

Toyota has focused on making its Le Mans Hypercar a more raceable machine for the defence of its World Endurance Championship titles this year.

Gary Watkins
By:
Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season

The evolutions undertaken on the Toyota GR010 Hybrid for the 2023 WEC season are centred on driveability, serviceability and reliability, Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon has revealed. 

Aerodynamic changes to the car unveiled on Friday include new dive-planes at the front and wing endplates at the rear. The bodywork revisions were conceived to create a more consistent racing car within a rule book that puts strict limits on aerodynamic efficiency, Vasselon explained.

“Using the fact that the aero figures are not too difficult to achieve, we tried to have them as consistent as possible,” he said. 

“We have not been working on pure aero efficiency, [rather] aero consistency, trying to help driveability.”

The GR010 has also undergone major revisions to its brake cooling to increase the ease of adjustability during the races, Vasselon revealed.

“Within a balanced category, one of the items related to racecraft is serviceability of the car,” he explained. 

“In the past two seasons, we have been at times struggling to adjust the brake cooling: it was taking a long time to blank or to open the cooling duct. 

“Here, we went to a different cooling duct arrangement, so we can add or remove blanking very easily.”

Toyota GR010 Hybrid

Toyota GR010 Hybrid

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Reliability improvements have been “made in all areas”, according to Vasselon, and “include a lot of small evolutions”. 

The problem with the ECU that required the GR010 to undergo full resets while stationary “has hopefully been fully addressed now”, Vasselon said. This was the problem that removed the #7 Toyota from contention for victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours last year. 

The weight of the GR010 has been brought down close to the 1040kg minimum for a four-wheel-drive LMH.  Vasselon said that majority of the saving had been made “towards the rear in the powertrain”, without disclosing the new or previous weights of the GR010. 

The Toyota raced at between 1070kg and 1053kg under the Balance of Performance in 2022.

Vasselon explained that Toyota wanted to be prepared for movement in the BoP over the course of 2023 when new LMDh prototypes from Porsche and Cadillac, as well as Ferrari's 499P LMH, join the WEC. 

PLUS: The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

“We don’t know what our BoP will be, so we just wanted to be able to run at the minimum weight in case it is required,” he said. 

“This is why it was important to come close to 1040kg, even if at times we may have to carry BoP ballast.”

The GR010 ended up weighing in well above 1040kg because it was designed to a higher weight minimum. 

Toyota GR010 Hybrid

Toyota GR010 Hybrid

Photo by: Toyota Racing

LMH rules originally set a class minimum of 1100kg before the significant reduction as part of the convergence process with LMDh in mid-2020, a time when the first GR010s were already in build.  

Development is strictly controlled in the lifecycle of the LMH rule book and only five modifications can be made to a design in the name of performance, which are known as evo jokers. 

Toyota has not revealed how many of its allocation of evo jokers it has so far employed. 

It is known that Toyota’s switch of wheel and tyre sizes on the GR010 for 2022 was not counted as one because it was a reaction of the rule changes linked to LMH/LMDh convergence.

shares
comments

Related video

Lubin secures final United Autosports WEC seat

Nakajima appointed Toyota WEC reserve for 2023 season
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener

Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener

WEC

Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener

Nakajima appointed Toyota WEC reserve for 2023 season

Nakajima appointed Toyota WEC reserve for 2023 season

WEC

Nakajima appointed Toyota WEC reserve for 2023 season Nakajima appointed Toyota WEC reserve for 2023 season

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Toyota: Porsche, Cadillac have "slight advantage" for Sebring WEC

Toyota: Porsche, Cadillac have "slight advantage" for Sebring WEC

WEC

Toyota: Porsche, Cadillac have "slight advantage" for Sebring WEC Toyota: Porsche, Cadillac have "slight advantage" for Sebring WEC

Toyota announces unchanged driver line-up for 2023 WEC season

Toyota announces unchanged driver line-up for 2023 WEC season

WEC

Toyota announces unchanged driver line-up for 2023 WEC season Toyota announces unchanged driver line-up for 2023 WEC season

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Latest news

Video: The key talking points from day two of F1 testing

Video: The key talking points from day two of F1 testing

F1 Formula 1

Video: The key talking points from day two of F1 testing Video: The key talking points from day two of F1 testing

Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss

Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

McLaren's 2023 F1 car hampered by being too draggy

McLaren's 2023 F1 car hampered by being too draggy

F1 Formula 1

McLaren's 2023 F1 car hampered by being too draggy McLaren's 2023 F1 car hampered by being too draggy

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
French GP
Stephen Mosley

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.