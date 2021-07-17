Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Peugeot confident of racing 9X8 Le Mans hypercar without rear wing
WEC / Monza Practice report

WEC Monza: Alpine, Glickenhaus split Toyotas in FP2

By:

Alpine and Glickenhaus split the Toyotas in second free practice for Sunday's Monza round of the World Endurance Championship.

WEC Monza: Alpine, Glickenhaus split Toyotas in FP2

Jose Maria Lopez led the way in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid for the second session in a row, but Nicolas Lapierre in the solo Alpine A480-Gibson and Olivier Pla in the #708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH took second and third in the times ahead of the #8 Toyota. 

Lopez found more a second and a half over his session one best with a 1m36.864s set right at the start of the 90-minute Saturday morning session. That put the Argentinian nearly nine tenths up on team-mate Brendon Hartley, who posted a 1m37.738s in the #8 Toyota entry. 

Pla subsequently got between the Toyotas with a 1m37.601s before the Alpine, which did not run for the first 20 minutes, jumped to second courtesy of a 1m37.591s from Lapierre. 

The respective times from Alpine and Glickenhaus left them further from the ultimate pace than in FP1. 

Lapierre was only a tenth and a half behind Lopez on Friday, while Romain Dumas's best for Glickenhaus in the #709 entry was a further half a second back. 

Hartley's early FP2 lap stood as the #8 Toyota's session best and left the car fourth in the final classification, while the second Glickenhaus ended up fifth on a 1m38.051s from Richard Westbrook.

Racing Team Nederland returnee Nyck de Vries led the way in LMP2 with a 1m38.545s in the Dutch squad's TDS-run ORECA 07-Gibson.

The United Autosports ORECA was less than a tenth behind courtesy of Filipe Albuquerque's 1m38.620s, ahead of the best of the JOTA cars, the #38 ORECA, DragonSpeed and WRT.

#29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07 - Gibson: Frits Van Eerd, Giedo Van Der Garde, Nyck de Vries

#29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07 - Gibson: Frits Van Eerd, Giedo Van Der Garde, Nyck de Vries

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Kevin Estre led the way in GTE Pro for Porsche, despite a 5kg increase in minimum weight for the German manufacturer's 911 RSR-19 for Monza under the Balance of Performance. 

The 1m45.590s the Frenchman set right at the start of the session was more than six tenths up on Alessandro Pier Guidi's 1m46.255s in the best of the AF Corse-run factory Ferrari 488 GTE Evos. 

The second of the AF Ferraris shared by Daniel Serra and Miguel Molina was a further tenth back, while the #91 Porsche of Richard Lietz and Gianmaria Bruni brought up the rear pf the GTE Pro pack.

GTE Am was led by Francesco Castellacci in the best of the AF Corse-run Ferraris.

Motorsport.tv will be showing live both qualifying and the full race of the WEC 6 Hours of Monza this weekend. Join today.

Practice results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'36.864  
2 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'37.591 0.727
3 708 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Olivier Pla 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'37.601 0.737
4 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'37.738 0.874
5 709 France Romain Dumas
France Franck Mailleux
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'38.051 1.187
6 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.545 1.681
7 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.620 1.756
8 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.899 2.035
9 21 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.009 2.145
10 31 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.080 2.216
11 28 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.149 2.285
12 82 Ireland Ryan Cullen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.460 2.596
13 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.718 2.854
14 1 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.852 2.988
15 70 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.009 3.145
16 20 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Dennis Andersen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.357 3.493
17 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
Slovakia Matej Konopka 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 1'41.452 4.588
18 92 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'45.590 8.726
19 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'46.255 9.391
20 52 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'46.361 9.497
21 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'46.557 9.693
22 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'46.737 9.873
23 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'46.829 9.965
24 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'46.940 10.076
25 33 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'46.952 10.088
26 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'46.991 10.127
27 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.011 10.147
28 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'47.099 10.235
29 88 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
Germany Marco Seefried
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.104 10.240
30 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'47.148 10.284
31 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.176 10.312
32 388 Germany Pierre Ehret
Germany Christian Hook
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.280 10.416
33 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.565 10.701
34 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'47.639 10.775
35 46 Norway Dennis Olsen
Norway Anders Buchardt
United States Maxwell Root 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'47.652 10.788
36 61 Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
France Simon Mann
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.172 11.308
37 71 Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'49.535 12.671
View full results
