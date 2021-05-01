Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps News

Toyota won't always outpace LMP2s in race-trim, despite quali gap

By:

The advantage the Hypercars enjoyed over LMP2s in qualifying for the Spa World Endurance Championship opener does not mean they will always be faster on race pace, according to Toyota.

Toyota won't always outpace LMP2s in race-trim, despite quali gap

Toyota technical boss Pascal Vasselon explained that the 1.6s margin between Kamui Kobayashi's pole position in the new Toyota GR010 HYBRID and Filipe Albuquerque's quickest time in LMP2 aboard the United Autosports ORECA-Gibson 07 will disappear at times according to the fuel load and tyres the cars are running during Saturday's Spa 6 Hours.

"To be in front of the LMP2s we needed to be on low fuel; we have seen in free practice, when we are on race fuel load, we are behind," he explained.

"In many circumstances we will see inversion of position and lap times on high fuel, low fuel, new tyres, old tyres.

"With the situation we have at the moment if a Hypercar during the race is on used tyres and an LMP2 is on new tyres, the LMP2 will be faster."

Vasselon reiterated Toyota's position that the two prototype classes "have to be in different ballparks" on performance.

"A gap of 1.6s is good enough to be on pole position and to have a good chance to win the race, but it is definitely not enough of a gap between two categories," he said.

Vasselon suggested that a much bigger gap on outright qualifying pace would be required to avoid the LMP2s getting in among the Hypercars during the races.

"If we want at whatever fuel load a Hypercar is running there never to be inversion, we would need four seconds probably," he said.

#29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07 - Gibson: Frits Van Eerd, Giedo Van Der Garde, Job Van Uitert

#29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07 - Gibson: Frits Van Eerd, Giedo Van Der Garde, Job Van Uitert

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The WEC rule makers, the FIA and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, have stated that they will analyse the data from this weekend's race in Belgium before deciding if they have to make an adjustment to what is described as the class stratification.

But ACO president Pierre Fillon has said that there is no intention to slow the LMP2s further.

They have already been hit with a power reduction in two stages, which now totals 50kW or 65bhp, a 20kg increase in minimum weight and the requirement to run low-downforce Le Mans 24 Hours aerodynamics at all WEC races.

The measures have been designed to peg back the LMP2s to ensure they are slower than the Hypercars, which have been conceived to be five seconds a lap slower than their LMP1 predecessors in the name of cost reduction.

The difficulties of increasing the performance of Toyota's new Le Mans Hypercar were re-iterated by Vasselon.

He explained that it would be difficult to increase engine power in the short term, because the GR010's new twin-turbo V6 has been validated to the levels prescribed in the rules and that a weight reduction would involve long lead-time items.

Vasselon also pointed out that the power output for LMH machinery and the minimum weight had both been reduced to bring the cars in line with LMP2-based LMDh machinery that will join them in the WEC from 2023.

"Obvious we could do faster cars, but the Hypercar regulations have been made slower and slower in several steps," he explained.

"One of the steps that has been made recently [in March 2020] is the one that is supposed to allow convergence with LMDh.

"If we were to increase the engine power, which as I have said we could do with a bit of time to make it reliable, then we would not be any more on the rails for convergence."

The WEC Spa 6 Hours starts on Saturday May 1 at 12.30pm BST and will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv.

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Plus

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory

WEC
May 4, 2021
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Plus

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about

WEC
Apr 30, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Plus

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Plus

How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no works Aston Martins in the GTE-Pro class. As its new era in Formula 1 begins, Aston leaves behind a legacy of success courtesy of its Prodrive-run factory programme that was a hit from the word go in 2005

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Plus

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
Top 10 moments of an underrated British great Plus

Top 10 moments of an underrated British great

Brian Redman was one of the best sportscar drivers of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as a three-time champion on the fearsome American Formula 5000 scene. To celebrate his 84th birthday Autosport contacted him about his best races – and he decided to write the piece himself…

WEC
Mar 9, 2021
How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams Plus

How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams

The G-Drive squad has been a mainstay of endurance racing in recent years, and has linked up with Russian manufacturer Aurus in recent years to promote its brand. With a change of rules in endurance racing's top tables, the team could be well-placed to take advantage of a potential boom...

WEC
Mar 7, 2021

