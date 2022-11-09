Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Prema unlikely to defend ELMS title ahead of WEC switch focus Next / Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley
WEC / Bahrain News

Toyota rules out all-new Hypercar for 2023 WEC season

Toyota has ruled out racing an all-new Le Mans Hypercar in next year’s World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
By:
Toyota rules out all-new Hypercar for 2023 WEC season

The Japanese manufacturer has revealed that it will push on into the 2023 season when Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac enter the Hypercar class of the WEC with a further update of the GR010 HYBRID introduced at the start of the 2021.

The confirmation comes after speculation earlier this year that Toyota had a new LMH on the drawing board and was evaluating bringing it on stream as early as next year.

This would be permitted in the regulations: despite strict limitations on development, a manufacturer is allowed to homologate a second LMH design during the lifespan of the category.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon said: “We will keep the GR010: we are learning and we are committed to making it better.

“We will make evolutions: our job is to make evolutions to whatever needs evolving.“

Vasselon wouldn’t be drawn on whether Toyota will introduce so-called ‘evo jokers’, which are modifications allowed in the name of performance.

A total of five of these are permitted during the lifecycle of an LMH design.

Vasselon admitted that Toyota had “been using jokers” for the second-iteration of the GR010 that came on stream at the start of the current season, but declined to put a figure on how had been used up.

The major change to the GR010 for 2022 was the switch from the 14-inch tyres front and rear of the original 2021 version to 13.5-inch wide fronts and 15-inch rears.

This development did not count as a joker because it was precipitated by a rule change in the summer of 2020 to bring LMH cars into line with LMDh prototypes as part of the convergence process with the IMSA SportsCar Championship in North America.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: SÃ©bastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: SÃ©bastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The minimum weight of the Toyota had to be reduced from 1100 to 1040kg at a time when the car was already in production.

This change meant the GR010 was unable to achieve the forward weight distribution necessary to take advantage of the wider front tyre and suffered what Vasselon described earlier this year as “tyre management issues at the rear”.

The 2022 GR010 also incorporates significant aerodynamic changes, including a higher and longer dorsal fin on the engine cover.

Vasselon said that the evolutions for the GR010’s third season in the WEC in 2023 will be “more subtle” than those for this year.

He suggested that they would be focused on “reliability, serviceability and making the car easier to maintain”, which would not require the use of a joker.

Vasselon said the 2023-spec GR010 isn’t due to start testing until January.

Asked if there is an all-new car on the stocks at Toyota, he said: "We can only confirm that we have people whose job it is to prepare evolutions of the car.”

The GR010 won the Le Mans 24 Hours and the WEC drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles in its maiden season in 2021

Toyota repeated the Le Mans victory this year, with Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, who are tied on points with the Alpine-Gibson A480 crew of Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao at the top of the classification ahead of this weekend's Bahrain finale.

shares
comments
Prema unlikely to defend ELMS title ahead of WEC switch focus
Previous article

Prema unlikely to defend ELMS title ahead of WEC switch focus
Next article

Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley

Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Prema unlikely to defend ELMS title ahead of WEC switch focus Bahrain
WEC

Prema unlikely to defend ELMS title ahead of WEC switch focus

Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA spot vacated by Jarvis GTP Road Atlanta October testing
IMSA

Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA spot vacated by Jarvis

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus
Historics

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley Bahrain
WEC

Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley

Conway: Sandbagging for Le Mans could cost WEC marques title
WEC

Conway: Sandbagging for Le Mans could cost WEC marques title

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Spa-Francorchamps Plus
WEC

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Latest news

Tanak yet to resolve 2023 WRC future after leaving Hyundai
WRC WRC

Tanak yet to resolve 2023 WRC future after leaving Hyundai

Ott Tanak says he is yet to secure a World Rally Championship drive for next season after electing to curtail his contract with Hyundai a year early.

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's 2022 Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away against the strength of Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But Leclerc believes progress has been made, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

WRC Japan: Ogier pips Breen to claim early rally lead
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Ogier pips Breen to claim early rally lead

Sebastien Ogier pipped M-Sport Ford’s Craig Breen to put Toyota on top after the opening stage of the World Rally Championship finale in Japan.

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton interview
General General

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton interview

An interview with seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is the focus of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (10 November).

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.