Previous / Ex-Porsche boss Zurlinden joins key LMDh supplier Multimatic
WEC News

Sorensen to make WEC GTE return with TF Sport

By:

Two-time World Endurance Championship class title winner Marco Sorensen will make a full-time return to the series in 2022 with the TF Sport Aston Martin team.

Sorensen to make WEC GTE return with TF Sport

The factory Aston driver will mount his first campaign in the series since winning the GTE Pro class along with fellow Dane Nicki Thiim in 2019-20 and will race one of two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs fielded by the British TF squad in GTE Am.

Sorensen, who was a race winner in the British GT Championship with TF in 2018, will share the car with Ben Keating and Porsche Carrera Cup France frontrunner and Supercup regular Florian Latorre.

Bronze-rated Keating has brought in Sorensen as the professional in the line-up and 24-year-old Latorre as the silver as he bids to improve on his second position in the GTE Am classification last season.

Sorensen and Latorre respectively replace Felipe Fraga and Dylan Pereira, who has been upgraded from silver to gold for the 2022 season.

Sorensen made only one appearance in the WEC in 2021 following the withdrawal of Aston from GTE Pro after winning the title.

He contested the Le Mans 24 Hours double-points round at the wheel of a LMP2 ORECA-Gibson 07 for the Danish High Class Racing squad while remaining under contract with Aston Martin Racing.

Sorensen, who made a one-off with TF in British GTs at Silverstone last season, said: “It will be great getting back in the Aston with Ben and the whole TF crew: I am sure we will get the job done!

#33 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Gregory Huffaker, Florian Latorre, Andrew Watson

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#33 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Gregory Huffaker, Florian Latorre, Andrew Watson

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

"I already know all the TF guys really well as I have raced with them before.

"I am motivated and ready to go!”

Keating added: “I’m super excited to be back with TF Sport and to have a factory driver and super-quick silver sharing #33.

"We narrowly missed out last season, but we will be going all out for 2022.”

TF Sport boss Tom Ferrier said that the team is "more than ready to battle for both the Le Mans win and the WEC title" with its new line-up.

TF will run a second Vantage again under the banner of Japanese entrant D'Station Racing.

Satoshi Hoshino is the only confirmed driver in the car so far.

Thiim is also making a full return to the WEC this year with the Prodrive-run Northwest AMR entry of Paul Dalla Lana.

They will be joined by Briton David Pittard, winner of the 2020 Nurburgring Long-distance Series.

