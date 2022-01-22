Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Sorensen to make WEC GTE return with TF Sport
WEC News

Fuoco added to Ferrari GTE Pro line-up for 2022 WEC season

By:

Ferrari has added Antonio Fuoco to its GTE Pro driver line-up for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

Fuoco added to Ferrari GTE Pro line-up for 2022 WEC season

Fuoco will partner Miguel Molina at the wheel of the factory AF Corse team's #52 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, the Italian youngster replacing Daniel Serra.

Reigning champions Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado will defend their 2021 title in the sister #51 car.

Fuoco's promotion to the Ferrari GTE Pro ranks comes after a season in the Am ranks with Ferrari customer team Cetilar Racing, which he combined with a GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup campaign with Iron Lynx.

The Ferrari F1 simulator driver also won the 2020 Italian GT title with AF Corse in his second season in sportscar racing.

“Honestly, I’m very happy about this opportunity, because it comes at the end of a path of growth in the world of closed-wheel racing from 2019 until today," said Fuoco. "I am happy to have this chance, and I hope to contribute to the team and Ferrari in 2022.”

Ferrari's change to the #52 line-up comes after Molina and Serra finished fourth of the four full-time GTE Pro crews in 2021, behind both Porsche squads. Their best finish was second place at Portimao.

 

Molina, who goes into his third season as a Ferrari GTE Pro driver, added: “I am delighted to be back at the start of the world championship, which I will tackle with a new teammate. 

"Antonio did an excellent job last year in the GTE Am class, proving to be a very competitive driver. We are ready to fight for victory in a period that is very important for the future. The performance shown at the end of last season makes me very optimistic, and I can’t wait to start at Sebring.

"I would like to thank Daniel for what he did last season. He was an exemplary teammate, consistently very fast.”

Ferrari's GTE Pro rivals Porsche and Corvette have already confirmed their drivers for 2022, with Porsche bringing back Michael Christensen to race alongside Kevin Estre in the #92 machine.

Corvette has chosen Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner to drive its solo C8.R.

