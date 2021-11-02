Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Retiring Davidson has come to terms with not winning Le Mans
WEC / Bahrain II News

Porsche to give new LMDh car first run this year

By:

Porsche's new LMDh prototype developed for the 2023 season looks certain to run for the first time this year as planned.

Porsche to give new LMDh car first run this year

New Porsche motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach has confirmed that the hybrid contender built to race in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship is scheduled to undertake an initial shakedown run before Christmas.

"The schedule is tight, but we are still heading for that," said Laundenbach.

"I think we are in good shape and making good progress."

Laudenbach stressed that the plan for the car developed around Canadian constructor Multimatic Motorsport's next-generation LMP2 car is for a roll-out this year ahead of the start of performance testing in the new year.

The roll-out will take place at either the test track within the Weissach research and development facility where Porsche Motorsport is based, or at a similar venue nearby.

"With a brand new car you should always do a proper shakedown, a roll-out and not go to a race track; that costs a lot of money," he explained.

"It will be some kind of roll-out, really to see if all the systems are right and to do the set-up and the calibration, not proper performance testing."

Full technical details of the Porsche, as well as sister marque Audi's LMDh based on the same chassis-engine combination, have yet to be released.

There has been no confirmation of the engine configuration of the two cars.

Laudenbach is confident that Porsche remains on target

Laudenbach is confident that Porsche remains on target

Photo by: Porsche

Laudenbach also stated that Porsche is sticking to its plan to sell cars in time to allow customers to start racing alongside the factory entries run by Penske from the beginning of 2023 in both the WEC and IMSA.

"We clearly plan to make it possible for at least a certain amount of customers to start in 2023," he said.

"This is for us a challenge because we are still developing the car, and it doesn't make our life easy to start a factory programme at the same time as starting with customers."

He suggested that the supply of customer cars for season one of the programme might have to be restricted for logistical reasons, before more cars become available for 2024 if the demand is there.

There will be no announcement on drivers before the line-up is finalised, Laudenbach said.

"We are working on the driver line-up, it is a bit too early to say who they will be," he explained.

"One thing I can say is that we always try to make a mixture of drivers who are already with us, young drivers we want to bring up and probably some drivers from outside — a good mixture is important."

He confirmed that Chinese driver Yifei Ye, who has landed a Porsche contract with the marque's Asian Pacific arm, is in consideration for an LMDh seat.

Yifei Ye, Porsche Asia

Yifei Ye, Porsche Asia

Photo by: Porsche

"The fact that he was chosen as a Porsche Motorsport [Asia Pacific] selected driver shows he has potential," he said.

"For me, it is far too early to say where this will lead, but for sure we have a big history of bringing up drivers.

"I would love to have a Chinese driver [in the LMDh], but in the end a driver has to be fast: we will have to see how he performs."

shares
comments
Retiring Davidson has come to terms with not winning Le Mans
Previous article

Retiring Davidson has come to terms with not winning Le Mans
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Retiring Davidson has come to terms with not winning Le Mans Bahrain II
WEC

Retiring Davidson has come to terms with not winning Le Mans

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Bahrain Plus
WEC

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

Yifei Ye secures Porsche Asia contract ahead of potential LMDh seat
WEC

Yifei Ye secures Porsche Asia contract ahead of potential LMDh seat

Porsche Team More
Porsche Team
WeatherTech Porsche lacking top speed compared to works cars 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans

WeatherTech Porsche lacking top speed compared to works cars

Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022
Formula E

Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Plus
Formula E

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Latest news

Porsche to give new LMDh car first run this year
WEC WEC

Porsche to give new LMDh car first run this year

Retiring Davidson has come to terms with not winning Le Mans
WEC WEC

Retiring Davidson has come to terms with not winning Le Mans

Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season
WEC WEC

Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus
WEC WEC

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

In the penultimate round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a better run of tyre wear for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi brought the Toyota trio its third win from five events, as the #7 squad put one hand on the title. Here's how the first of the WEC's two Bahrain enduros played out

WEC
Nov 1, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Plus

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness

WEC
Aug 22, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.