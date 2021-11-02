Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title
WEC News

Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season

By:

Ben Keating will remain with the TF Sport Aston Martin squad for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season

The bronze-rated Texan driver will stay aboard TF's #33 Aston Martin Vantage GTE for a second campaign in the GTE Am class, albeit as part of a modified driver line-up.

That follows Dylan Pereira's promotion from silver to gold status for 2022, with GTE Am rules requiring each team to run one bronze- and one silver-rated driver apiece.

Keating, Pereira and Felipe Fraga are second in the standings ahead of this weekend's Bahrain 8 Hours season finale, having won their class last weekend in the six-hour race at the same track.

“Clearly, TF Sport run a great team and the Aston suits me pretty well," said Keating.

"I look back at this year and feel like we could have had wins in three other races.

"It is still my hope to win the championship, but if we don’t, then it will definitely be the main goal for 2022.”

Podium GTE Am: #33 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage Amr: Ben Keating, Dylan Pereira, Felipe Fraga

Podium GTE Am: #33 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage Amr: Ben Keating, Dylan Pereira, Felipe Fraga

Photo by: Adrenal Media

Keating, 50, first joined the WEC full-time for the 2019/20 season with the Project 1 Porsche squad, finishing sixth in the GTE Am standings alongside team-mate Jeroen Bleekemolen.

He has made seven starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours in seven different cars, provisionally winning the GTE Am class in 2018 in a self-entered Ford GT only to be disqualified post-race for a fuel tank infraction.

His best result at La Sarthe is the second place that he, Pereira and Fraga earned this year, with the 2022 race set to mark the first time Keating drives the same car at Le Mans two years in a row.

Team owner Tom Ferrier added: “It’s fantastic to have Ben back. It is clear to everyone that he is a stand out driver. Another year working together and I am confident we can win both the World Championship and the world’s biggest race.”

As well as the WEC, Keating has also raced in the IMSA SportsCar Championship's LMP2 division for PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports this year, sharing a cockpit with future Peugeot hypercar driver Mikkel Jensen. 

The pair are on course to clinch the class title in this month's Petit Le Mans season finale at Road Atlanta.

shares
comments

Related video

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title
Previous article

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title
Load comments
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Suzuka Super Formula: Matsushita takes pole for finale
Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Matsushita takes pole for finale

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer
MotoGP

Razgatlioglu open to MotoGP 2023 move after Yamaha test offer

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero Plus
Super Formula

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

TF Sport More
TF Sport
TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar exile Plus
WEC

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar exile

Stoffel Vandoorne joins LMP2 squad Jota Sport to contest 2021 WEC
WEC

Stoffel Vandoorne joins LMP2 squad Jota Sport to contest 2021 WEC

Latest news

Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season
WEC WEC

Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus
WEC WEC

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

Bahrain win an "important step" in #7 Toyota crew's WEC title bid
WEC WEC

Bahrain win an "important step" in #7 Toyota crew's WEC title bid

WRT transformed car after "shocking" pace in Bahrain practice
WEC WEC

WRT transformed car after "shocking" pace in Bahrain practice

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

In the penultimate round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a better run of tyre wear for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi brought the Toyota trio its third win from five events, as the #7 squad put one hand on the title. Here's how the first of the WEC's two Bahrain enduros played out

WEC
21 h
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Plus

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness

WEC
Aug 22, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.