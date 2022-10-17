Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Bahrain News
WEC / Bahrain News

Nico Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale

New Peugeot World Endurance Championship signing Nico Muller will make his race debut with the French manufacturer in next month’s series finale in Bahrain.

Gary Watkins
By:
Nico Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale

The Swiss will drive the #94 Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar in the Bahrain 8 Hours on 12 November alongside Loic Duval and Gustavo Menezes.

Muller takes the place of James Rossiter, who in his capacity as reserve driver filled the seat vacated by Kevin Magnussen on his return to Formula 1 with Haas in March.

Rossiter has now retired from driving after being announced as team principal of Peugeot sister brand Maserati’s Formula E operation.

Muller has been named in the Bahrain line-up after a first test outing in the 9X8 at Monza, which followed the Peugeot Sport team’s return from the Fuji WEC round in mid-September.

Olivier Jansonnie, technical director of the LMH programme at Peugeot, said: “Nico impressed during his day in the car at our Monza test.

“He was calm, focussed and provided valuable technical feedback regarding the Peugeot 9X8 that backed up the views of his new team-mates.

“He fitted in with the team easily, and it’s now all systems go for his devut in Bahrain.”

Peugeot’s recruitment of Muller from Audi announced last month was billed as him joining the 2023 WEC line-up, but the door was left open on plans for the remainder of this year.

Muller explained at the time that he had permission from Audi to drive the Peugeot this year and didn’t rule out racing the Peugeot LMH in Bahrain.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, James Rossiter

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, James Rossiter

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Jansonnie also thanked Rossiter for his role in the 9X8 project, which included him acting as lead simulator driver.

“I know I speak on behalf of everyone at the team when I salute all the great work James accomplished over the past year or so,” he said.

“He will stay on as our reserve and development driver on the simulator for a few more weeks before moving on to a new challenge for which he is ideally qualified.”

Muller contested the opening four races of this year’s WEC with the Vector Sport LMP2, before missing Fuji to take up his regular seat with the Rosberg Audi team in the DTM.

His place in the Vector ORECA-Gibson 07 alongside Sebastien Bourdais and Ryan Cullen was taken by Renger van der Zander.

Vector has confirmed that the Dutch driver, Bourdais’s team-mate in the Ganassi Cadillac IMSA SportsCar Championship squad, will rejoin the line-up in Bahrain.

