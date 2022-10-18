Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Nico Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale
WEC News

Corvette Racing to make GTE Am switch for 2023 WEC

Corvette Racing will contest the full World Endurance Championship for a second season next year when it moves into the GTE Am class.

Gary Watkins
By:
Corvette Racing to make GTE Am switch for 2023 WEC

The factory Chevrolet team will field a solo Corvette C8.R in the seven-round series in the WEC’s remaining GT class after the axing of GTE Pro, in which it is competing this year with Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner.

The drivers announced for the pro-am car so far are Nicky Catsburg, who moves into a full-time seat after three seasons driving for Corvette Racing in the endurance events, and top bronze-rated driver Ben Keating, who leads the GTE Am points this campaign with the TF Sport Aston Martin squad.

The third member of the team, most likely a silver-ranked driver, will be revealed at a later date.

The move into GTE Am was described by Chevrolet as a “transitioning”, which hints at its forthcoming involvement in customer racing when the new Corvette GT3 car comes on stream in 2024.

The General Motors brand’s announcement of a continued full-time presence in the WEC in the final year of eligibility for the C8.R GTE came as part of the unveiling of a multi-pronged GT programme for 2023.

It will again field a single C8.R in the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s GT Daytona Pro class for Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor, runners-up in this year’s points.

Next year will be the final season in which the C8.R is allowed to compete in modified form against GT3 machinery in GTD Pro, which took over from GT Le Mans in IMSA for this season.

The final strand of Chevrolet’s GT programme masterminded by Pratt & Miller in 2023 will be development of the new Corvette GT3, which ran for the first time last month.

The new Corvette Z06 GT3.R has begun testing

The new Corvette Z06 GT3.R has begun testing

Photo by: Chevrolet

Milner will spearhead development of a car named the Z06 GT3.R and will also join Garcia and Taylor in the solo C8.R entered in the IMSA enduros at Daytona, Sebring and Road Atlanta.

The GT3.R ran for the first time at GM’s Milford proving ground in late September before the test programme moved to Mid-Ohio this month for running on a proper race circuit.

The announcement from Chevrolet makes no mention of Tandy, who joined the marque ahead of the 2021 season.

His absence from its plans appears to provide the final confirmation that he will leave Chevy to return to Porsche, with which he won Le Mans overall in 2015 in the middle of an eight-year stint as a factory driver.

Porsche has so far announced eight drivers for its two Penske-run programmes with the 963 LMDh prototype across the WEC and IMSA, which leaves two full-time vacancies.

Laura Klauser, GM sportscar programmme manager said: “We learned a great deal this year about running dual programmes in both IMSA and the FIA WEC – all of which will benefit the Corvette brand going forward.

“In IMSA, we will return to GTD Pro against a very competitive group of manufacturers while laying the groundwork for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

“Similarly, Corvette Racing’s FIA WEC programme allows us the opportunity to continue growing the global presence of Corvette in a world championship.”

No mention was made of Tandy in the announcement of Corvette's 2023 plans

No mention was made of Tandy in the announcement of Corvette's 2023 plans

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Catsburg said that he is “super-happy and proud that I can call myself a full-time Corvette driver”, which he described as his goal since joining the team in 2020.

Keating, who owns a chain of car dealerships, revealed that he’d had the ambition “to race a Corvette for a long time and have been chipping away to make this happen because I want to race what I sell”.

Milner described his 2023 role focussed on testing “as something different” and that “it’s a good thing to do different things every now and then”.

shares
comments
Nico Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale
Previous article

Nico Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Nico Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale Bahrain
WEC

Nico Muller to make Peugeot debut in Bahrain WEC finale

How Formula E brought racing back to London after 40 years
Formula E

How Formula E brought racing back to London after 40 years

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus
Historics

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Corvette Racing More
Corvette Racing
Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji WEC one-lap pace - Tandy Fuji
WEC

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji WEC one-lap pace - Tandy

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win Monza
WEC

Corvette achieved “impossible” fuel mileage for WEC Monza win

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus
IMSA

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

Latest news

Alpine is "significantly up" with its 2023 F1 car development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine is "significantly up" with its 2023 F1 car development

Alpine looks set to deliver a big step forward with its 2023 car, as the team reveals that it is "significantly up" compared to its current Formula 1 challenger.

Jan and Kevin Magnussen to share car in this year's Gulf 12 Hours
GT GT

Jan and Kevin Magnussen to share car in this year's Gulf 12 Hours

Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen and sportscar racing star Jan Magnussen will share a car for only the second time in the Gulf 12 Hours this year.

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

How brake designs could explain the Red Bull/Ferrari tyre differences
Formula 1 Formula 1

How brake designs could explain the Red Bull/Ferrari tyre differences

Ferrari started the current Formula 1 season as the car to beat, with Charles Leclerc winning two of the opening three grands prix of the campaign.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.