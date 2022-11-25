Bahrain Full Access: Episode 1

It all goes down to the wire in Bahrain in the WEC title decider, with the joys and despair captured by the latest instalment of the documentary that goes into the most intimate parts of the paddock to reveal what really goes on.

Starting with team personnel arriving at the Bahrain International Circuit, each squad refamiliarises itself with the paddock after a year away.

Then the traditional track walks begin but the teams are interrupted by a stunning air display who are practicing before the main event. But once the practice display is completed, the serious work for the teams gets underway, as each squad assesses the track and numerous co-drivers swap tips about how to get the best lines and performance from around the track.

The action doesn’t miss a beat as we dive straight into free practice, including a dip into how key contenders Ferrari and Porsche are shaping up ahead of the title decider in the GTE Pro class.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.