Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Isle of Man TT 2022: Rain cancels Wednesday’s Supersport race Next / Isle of Man TT 2022: Dunlop beats Hickman in shortened second Supersport race
TT News

Final Isle of Man TT race day schedule revised due to bad weather

The final race day of the 2022 Isle of Man TT has been revised, with three races now scheduled for Friday after Thursday’s Supersport race was postponed again.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Final Isle of Man TT race day schedule revised due to bad weather

Wednesday was due to feature the second outing for the Supersport class at the 2022 TT, with the race set for 6:30pm local time having been pushed back due to uncertainty with the weather in the morning.

But while the Supertwin race went off at 3pm without any problems, inclement weather at around 5:30pm forced organisers to postpone the second Supersport race back to Thursday.

However, further wet weather on Thursday forced the second Supersport race to be called off for the day and slotted into Friday’s Senior TT finale.

As a result, Friday’s roads will close at 10am, with a shortened two-lap second Supersport race getting underway at 10:45am.

This will be followed by the second Sidecar race at 12:30pm, which has also been shortened to two laps.

The grand finale Senior TT race will now be run over four laps instead of six, and will take place at 2:15pm.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said of the schedule: “We are pleased to be able to finish the TT off with an action-packed schedule featuring three races.

“To do this it means shortening races, which is a decision that is not taken lightly.

Dean Harrison, DAO Racing Kawasaki

Dean Harrison, DAO Racing Kawasaki

Photo by: Isle of Man TT

“But in order to get all three races completed ahead of the forecasted strong winds later in the day it is essential.

“We also need to factor in the fatigue levels of our competitors, teams and marshals, and this revised schedule is set against the workload and stress on everyone involved.”

Wednesday’s Supertwin race was won by Peter Hickman, which was his third success of the week following wins in the Superbike race on Saturday and Monday’s Superstock contest.

Michael Dunlop won the first Supersport race for his 20th career TT victory, while the first Sidecar success was taken by Ben and Tom Birchall.

The 2022 TT event has been marred by the tragic deaths of three competitors, after solo riders Mark Purslow and Davy Morgan, and sidecar driver Cesar Chanal were killed in separate incidents across practice and race week.

shares
comments
Isle of Man TT 2022: Rain cancels Wednesday’s Supersport race
Previous article

Isle of Man TT 2022: Rain cancels Wednesday’s Supersport race
Next article

Isle of Man TT 2022: Dunlop beats Hickman in shortened second Supersport race

Isle of Man TT 2022: Dunlop beats Hickman in shortened second Supersport race
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Inquest finds reason for mistaken identity of TT Sidecar racer killed in crash
Road racing Road racing

Inquest finds reason for mistaken identity of TT Sidecar racer killed in crash

McGuinness will happily ‘blow wind up the arse’ of TT rookie Irwin
Road racing Road racing

McGuinness will happily ‘blow wind up the arse’ of TT rookie Irwin

The moral complexities of the Isle of Man TT that can’t be ignored
Road racing Road racing

The moral complexities of the Isle of Man TT that can’t be ignored

Was the 2022 Isle of Man TT a farewell to a king?
Road racing Road racing

Was the 2022 Isle of Man TT a farewell to a king?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future Plus

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is one of motorsport’s oldest events and one of its most revered. After a COVID-enforced two-year hiatus, the TT is back in 2022 and for the first time will be broadcast live, a much-needed move that will help to address some of the fundamental problems it faces

TT
Feb 20, 2022
How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future Plus

How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future

Britain has dominated motorcycle racing for three decades, but its representation at the top table is in decline. Looking to provide fresh energy and opportunity in the junior ranks, the world's fastest road racer Peter Hickman may have found a solution

TT
Jan 30, 2021
The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race Plus

The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race

The coronavirus-induced cancellation of the Isle of Man TT was unavoidable, but as thoughts turn to its return in 2021, the ramifications could be felt for a long time yet

TT
Apr 3, 2020
How the IoM TT's greatest race was won Plus

How the IoM TT's greatest race was won

In our final feature looking back at the major motorsport moments from the 2010s, we recall a day at the 2018 Isle of Man TT that featured broken records and the making of a new star of the motorbike road racing scene

TT
Jan 3, 2020
What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback Plus

What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback

John McGuinness targeted scoring a podium "at least" with Norton at the Isle of Man TT, but his return to the island - in the major classes at least - could scarcely have gone worse. What next for the veteran after his most disappointing TT?

TT
Jun 21, 2019
What the TT means to those who have braved it Plus

What the TT means to those who have braved it

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is an event like few others in motorsport - and it has a reputation for being incredibly dangerous. But to those involved in the competition, it has a completely different standing

TT
Jun 11, 2019
The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers Plus

The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers

For much of the 2019 Isle of Man TT fortnight so far, the weather has dominated the headlines as rain has forced a series of delays and cancellations. This may be frustrating to fans, but stems from the unique challenge that makes the event a motorsport gem

TT
Jun 6, 2019
The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success Plus

The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success

Isle of Man TT riders using short-circuit races to warm up for the main event is nothing new, but the success of some relative newcomers to the TT in recent years has resulted in a more seismic shift in preparations

TT
Mar 24, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.