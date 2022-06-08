Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Isle of Man TT clarifies identity of Sidecar racer killed in incident Next / Isle of Man TT 2022: Rain cancels Wednesday’s Supersport race
TT Race report

Isle of Man TT 2022: Hickman takes Supertwin win after Dunlop problem

Peter Hickman eased to his third win of the 2022 Isle of Man TT in a tight Supertwin race that was blown open when Michael Dunlop hit trouble.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Isle of Man TT 2022: Hickman takes Supertwin win after Dunlop problem

The Supertwin class has been revamped for 2022, with machinery up to 700cc allowed to compete in a bid to increase the competitiveness of the class.

However, a two-rider race emerged from the off as Dunlop and Hickman did battle on their Patons – the latter claiming victory after Dunlop slowed up on the final of three laps heading into the Glen Helen section.

KTS Racing’s Jamie Coward started at number one on the road on his 650 Kawasaki, but it was Dunlop on his MD Racing Paton who led on corrected time through the first sector split at Glen Helen.

Dunlop’s gap stood at eight tenths over Hickman on his own PHR-run Paton, though that gap had switched by Ballaugh to Hickman leading by 0.8s.

As they came into the pits at the end of lap one, Dunlop led by six tenths, but Hickman gained a tenth in his fuel stop over Dunlop – with that advantage swelling to eight tenths at Glen Helen on lap two.

Dunlop snatched the lead back by 0.042s at Ballaugh, and again grew that to 0.8s into Ramsey, with Hickman gaining four tenths back through to the Bungalow on the mountain section.

By the run down the mountain at Cronk-ny-Mona, Hickman had moved seven tenths clear of Dunlop and was half a second ahead as he start his final lap.

This set up a titanic battle for victory, but disaster struck Dunlop on the run to Glen Helen as he slowed up with bike trouble.

As a result, Hickman was given a massive advantage of 1m27s over Lee Johnston on his Ashcourt Racing Aprilia 660.

Hickman continued to build on that gap as he cruised to the chequered flag for his first win in the Supertwin class and his third victory of the 2022 TT.

Johnston crossed the line in second for his first podium of the meeting, 1m49s behind Hickman, as Prez Racing’s Paul Jordan tallied up his maiden TT podium in third on his Kawasaki 650.

Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian was fourth on his Paton ahead of Michael Rutter on his Paton.

The second Supersport race of the 2022 TT is due to get underway later today at 6:30pm.

shares
comments
Isle of Man TT clarifies identity of Sidecar racer killed in incident
Previous article

Isle of Man TT clarifies identity of Sidecar racer killed in incident
Next article

Isle of Man TT 2022: Rain cancels Wednesday’s Supersport race

Isle of Man TT 2022: Rain cancels Wednesday’s Supersport race
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Inquest finds reason for mistaken identity of TT Sidecar racer killed in crash
Road racing Road racing

Inquest finds reason for mistaken identity of TT Sidecar racer killed in crash

McGuinness will happily ‘blow wind up the arse’ of TT rookie Irwin
Road racing Road racing

McGuinness will happily ‘blow wind up the arse’ of TT rookie Irwin

The moral complexities of the Isle of Man TT that can’t be ignored
Road racing Road racing

The moral complexities of the Isle of Man TT that can’t be ignored

Was the 2022 Isle of Man TT a farewell to a king?
Road racing Road racing

Was the 2022 Isle of Man TT a farewell to a king?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future Plus

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is one of motorsport’s oldest events and one of its most revered. After a COVID-enforced two-year hiatus, the TT is back in 2022 and for the first time will be broadcast live, a much-needed move that will help to address some of the fundamental problems it faces

TT
Feb 20, 2022
How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future Plus

How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future

Britain has dominated motorcycle racing for three decades, but its representation at the top table is in decline. Looking to provide fresh energy and opportunity in the junior ranks, the world's fastest road racer Peter Hickman may have found a solution

TT
Jan 30, 2021
The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race Plus

The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race

The coronavirus-induced cancellation of the Isle of Man TT was unavoidable, but as thoughts turn to its return in 2021, the ramifications could be felt for a long time yet

TT
Apr 3, 2020
How the IoM TT's greatest race was won Plus

How the IoM TT's greatest race was won

In our final feature looking back at the major motorsport moments from the 2010s, we recall a day at the 2018 Isle of Man TT that featured broken records and the making of a new star of the motorbike road racing scene

TT
Jan 3, 2020
What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback Plus

What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback

John McGuinness targeted scoring a podium "at least" with Norton at the Isle of Man TT, but his return to the island - in the major classes at least - could scarcely have gone worse. What next for the veteran after his most disappointing TT?

TT
Jun 21, 2019
What the TT means to those who have braved it Plus

What the TT means to those who have braved it

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is an event like few others in motorsport - and it has a reputation for being incredibly dangerous. But to those involved in the competition, it has a completely different standing

TT
Jun 11, 2019
The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers Plus

The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers

For much of the 2019 Isle of Man TT fortnight so far, the weather has dominated the headlines as rain has forced a series of delays and cancellations. This may be frustrating to fans, but stems from the unique challenge that makes the event a motorsport gem

TT
Jun 6, 2019
The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success Plus

The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success

Isle of Man TT riders using short-circuit races to warm up for the main event is nothing new, but the success of some relative newcomers to the TT in recent years has resulted in a more seismic shift in preparations

TT
Mar 24, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.