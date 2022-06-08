Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Isle of Man TT 2022: Hickman takes Supertwin win after Dunlop problem Next / Final Isle of Man TT race day schedule revised due to bad weather
TT News

Isle of Man TT 2022: Rain cancels Wednesday’s Supersport race

The second Supersport race at the 2022 Isle of Man TT has been cancelled this evening due to rain and a new schedule is currently being devised.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Isle of Man TT 2022: Rain cancels Wednesday’s Supersport race

The third day of racing at the 2022 TT was meant to feature two contests: the three-lap Supertwin race and the second three-lap Supersport race.

The schedule was due to get going at 11:45am this morning, but overnight rain and mist around the mountain forced a delay of two hours initially, with the day’s running revised several times.

Eventually, a warm-up lap for the solo riders and the Sidecars took place at 1:45pm, before the Supertwin race got underway at 3pm.

The second Supersport race was due to start at 6:30pm, but rain around an hour before the race was meant to start has forced organisers to call off tonight’s event.

The race has now been slotted in for 12:30pm on Thursday and will be run over four-laps, though a final decision on the race will be taken in the morning if the weather proves too uncertain.

Wednesday’s Supertwins race was won by Peter Hickman after a tense battle with Michael Dunlop ended with the latter suffering technical issues on the final tour.

That marked Hickman’s third win of the 2022 TT and his first in the Supertwins class, meaning he has taken victory in every class at the event apart from the Sidecars.

Peter Hickman, Gas Monkey BMW

Peter Hickman, Gas Monkey BMW

Photo by: Stephen Davison

Friday is the final race day at the TT and is due to feature the second three-lap Sidecar contest and the six-lap Senior TT finale for the Superbike class.

Hickman took victories in the opening Superbike race of the week on his FHO-run BMW, and backed that up with the win in the Superstock event on Monday.

He also finished third in the first Supersport race on Monday, which was marred by the tragic death of Davy Morgan in an incident at the 27th Milestone on the final lap.

Morgan was the third competitor to be killed at the TT in 2022, after solo rider Mark Purslow died in an accident in practice and Sidecar driver Cesar Chanal was killed in a crash on Saturday in the class’ first race.

On Wednesday, organisers sent out a press release stating that the identity of the Sidecar competitor who was killed on Saturday had been mistaken, after it was originally communicated that passenger Olivier Lavorel had died.

Lavorel remains in hospital in Liverpool in a critical condition.

shares
comments
Isle of Man TT 2022: Hickman takes Supertwin win after Dunlop problem
Previous article

Isle of Man TT 2022: Hickman takes Supertwin win after Dunlop problem
Next article

Final Isle of Man TT race day schedule revised due to bad weather

Final Isle of Man TT race day schedule revised due to bad weather
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Inquest finds reason for mistaken identity of TT Sidecar racer killed in crash
Road racing Road racing

Inquest finds reason for mistaken identity of TT Sidecar racer killed in crash

McGuinness will happily ‘blow wind up the arse’ of TT rookie Irwin
Road racing Road racing

McGuinness will happily ‘blow wind up the arse’ of TT rookie Irwin

The moral complexities of the Isle of Man TT that can’t be ignored
Road racing Road racing

The moral complexities of the Isle of Man TT that can’t be ignored

Was the 2022 Isle of Man TT a farewell to a king?
Road racing Road racing

Was the 2022 Isle of Man TT a farewell to a king?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future Plus

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is one of motorsport’s oldest events and one of its most revered. After a COVID-enforced two-year hiatus, the TT is back in 2022 and for the first time will be broadcast live, a much-needed move that will help to address some of the fundamental problems it faces

TT
Feb 20, 2022
How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future Plus

How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future

Britain has dominated motorcycle racing for three decades, but its representation at the top table is in decline. Looking to provide fresh energy and opportunity in the junior ranks, the world's fastest road racer Peter Hickman may have found a solution

TT
Jan 30, 2021
The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race Plus

The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race

The coronavirus-induced cancellation of the Isle of Man TT was unavoidable, but as thoughts turn to its return in 2021, the ramifications could be felt for a long time yet

TT
Apr 3, 2020
How the IoM TT's greatest race was won Plus

How the IoM TT's greatest race was won

In our final feature looking back at the major motorsport moments from the 2010s, we recall a day at the 2018 Isle of Man TT that featured broken records and the making of a new star of the motorbike road racing scene

TT
Jan 3, 2020
What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback Plus

What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback

John McGuinness targeted scoring a podium "at least" with Norton at the Isle of Man TT, but his return to the island - in the major classes at least - could scarcely have gone worse. What next for the veteran after his most disappointing TT?

TT
Jun 21, 2019
What the TT means to those who have braved it Plus

What the TT means to those who have braved it

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is an event like few others in motorsport - and it has a reputation for being incredibly dangerous. But to those involved in the competition, it has a completely different standing

TT
Jun 11, 2019
The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers Plus

The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers

For much of the 2019 Isle of Man TT fortnight so far, the weather has dominated the headlines as rain has forced a series of delays and cancellations. This may be frustrating to fans, but stems from the unique challenge that makes the event a motorsport gem

TT
Jun 6, 2019
The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success Plus

The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success

Isle of Man TT riders using short-circuit races to warm up for the main event is nothing new, but the success of some relative newcomers to the TT in recent years has resulted in a more seismic shift in preparations

TT
Mar 24, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.