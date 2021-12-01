TT legend McGuinness makes Honda comeback for 2022

McGuinness remains one of the most successful TT riders of all time, with his tally of 23 victories at the iconic road racing event only surpassed by the legendary Joey Dunlop on 26 wins.

Due to COVID-19, the TT – as all as all international road racing events – has been called off.

McGuinness was due to contest the previous two TTs with Bournemouth Kawasaki, having quit Norton following a woeful comeback in 2019 – in which he failed to finish both Superbike races through mechanical issues.

The Morecambe rider has a long history with Honda at the TT, winning 16 races on various of the marque’s machinery - including 12 times on the CBR1000RR, the last of which coming in 2015 in the Senior TT.

Set for his 100th TT start this year at the age of 50, McGuinness will ride the all-new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland and at the TT in 2022 in the Superbike and Superstock classes.

“What can I say really, it's like coming back home to the family,” McGuinness said.

“I've been in talks for a while with Neil [Fletcher, Honda UK’s head of motorcycles] and Harv [Beltran, team manager] and it's just something that feels right; it's the 30th anniversary of the Fireblade, I'll be 50 years old and also celebrating my 100th TT start, so it feels like it's meant to be.

“I've enjoyed a lot of success on the roads with the Honda and worked with Harv back in the day with HM Plant Honda, so I'm looking forward to getting back into the set-up and getting going.

“I had a little go on the Fireblade earlier this year and was impressed with it on-track, so looking forward to getting on the roads and seeing how it goes.

“It's going to be a special year with everything going on and also just getting back to the North West 200 and the TT and everyone racing there again - I can't wait to get stuck in!”

McGuinness will be joined by BSB star Irwin, who races for Honda in the UK-based Superbike series and was due to make his TT debut in 2020 with Honda before the pandemic.

Next year’s TT is due to take place from 29 May to 10 June.