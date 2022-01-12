Ulster Grand Prix to return in 2022 after two-year absence

Dubbed ‘the world’s fastest road race’, the Ulster GP has been a staple of the motorcycle road racing scene since its first event back in 1922.

But the event at Dundrod has been plunged into uncertainty for the last two years owing to financial woes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former organisers the Dundrod Club were issued with a winding up order in 2020 as a result or accrued debts of close to £300,000.

This followed on from the Ulster GP’s worst-attended event ever in 2019 as wet weather on the main Saturday race day kept spectators at home.

The Ulster GP is unique in that anyone entering the circuit during official road closing times must pay an admittance thanks to a piece of legislation written into Northern Irish law.

The organisers were also accused of mishandling government funds given to it for paddock and safety improvements - but denied any wrongdoing and stresses Sport NI was aware of how the money had been used.

Following its financial woes, the Dundrod Club entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement to manage its debts last year.

The running of the Ulster GP has now been taken over by the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club and will bring back the event on 16-20 August.

This will mark the Ulster GP’s centenary year.

"We understand the unique appeal of the Ulster Grand Prix to riders and fans alike, and we are delighted to bring racing back to this famous track,” a statement read.

"It's been a very uncertain time for the sport because of coronavirus and we can't wait to hear bikes roaring down the flying kilo again this summer.

"We are indebted to the volunteers at the Ulster Grand Prix for their collaboration and continuing hard work to stage this famous race in its centenary year.

"More details of the week-long race week programme will be announced soon."

This news comes after confirmation from the organisers of the North West 200 on Tuesday that the event will return in May after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.

The Ulster GP’s last event in 2019 proved historic, with five-time Isle of Man TT winner Peter Hickman scoring the first-ever clean sweep of seven-successive race wins.

In the opening Superbike race, he guided his Smiths Racing BMW to a record 136.415mph lap - making the Ulster GP the fastest road race in the word once again, after Hickman previously stripped the event of that title with his 135.452mph lap at the TT in 2018.