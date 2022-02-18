Full details of 2022 Isle of Man TT live TV coverage revealed

After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic – marking its first two-year break since the Second World Ward – the TT returns this May and June.

And for the first time in the event’s history, all of practice and race week will be broadcast live.

The TT first announced its live TV intentions last year, but little was known about it at the time other than it would begin in 2022 and would form part of its new OTT platform.

On Friday the TT revealed full details of its live TV coverage for 2022.

The TT has partnered with Vimeo to create its new OTT platform known as TT+, which will launch this April.

The TT+ platform will be available for free to use on all mobile and desktop devices, with all of its video content outside of live racing free of charge.

The cost of a one-off subscription for practice and race week will cost £14.99, with subscribers gaining access to over 40 hours of live race action.

Complimenting the live coverage will be a back catalogue of classic TT races, as well as a new docuseries coming in 2023 and a new feature-length film set to release later this year.

The live TV coverage will be produced by Greenlight, which currently produces the highlights coverage for the TT on ITV4.

The coverage will be fronted by seasoned motorcycle sport presenter Matt Roberts, Formula 1 broadcaster Jennie Gow and Manxman Rick Farragher.

They will present from a new studio to be built in the Nobles fan park on the Island, with punditry provided by ex-TT racers Cameron Donald and Steve Plater, as well as additional reporting from Mark Miller, Maria Costello – who will be competing at the 2022 event also – Sidecar winner Patrick Farrance, retired Austrian racer Horst Saiger, journalist John Hogan and the TT’s fastest female Jenny Tinmouth.

Manx Radio’s coverage of the TT has also been revised for 2022, with ex-MotoGP commentator Steve Day joining Chris Boyd in the commentary box.

ITV4 will continue to have nightly highlights shows for TT 2022.