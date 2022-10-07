Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Waters slides to provisional Supercars pole
Supercars News

Van Gisbergen stripped of Bathurst 1000 Supercars pole chance

Shane van Gisbergen has been stripped of his chance to take pole for the 2022 Bathurst 1000 due to a penalty.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Van Gisbergen stripped of Bathurst 1000 Supercars pole chance

The Kiwi clattered into Macauley Jones in the closing stages of a wet qualifying session at Mount Panorama this evening.

Van Gisbergen has just gone fastest in the first sector and was looking to improve on his fourth position when he came across Jones over the top of the Mountain.

He made contact with Jones that led to Jones rotating and hitting the wall.

Supercars stewards gave since confirmed that he will be handed a three-spot grid penalty following tomorrow’s Top 10 Shootout.

That means he won’t be in contention for pole for the Great Race.

An official statement read: "Following a DRD Investigation and an admission by Car 97, Shane van Gisbergen, of a breach of Schedule B2, Article 2.1.1 (Careless Driving) for the Incident involving contact with Car 96, Macauley Jones, at Turn 13, the Stewards imposed a 3 Grid Spot penalty in Race 30 for Car 97, Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander."

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Waters slides to provisional Supercars pole
Previous article

Bathurst 1000: Waters slides to provisional Supercars pole
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000: Waters slides to provisional Supercars pole Bathurst
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Waters slides to provisional Supercars pole

Supercars targeting North American F1 race from 2024
Supercars

Supercars targeting North American F1 race from 2024

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

More
Shane van Gisbergen
Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut Rally New Zealand
WRC

Supercars champion van Gisbergen “living my dream” on WRC debut

Riley Ferrari lacked "oomph" to fight works GTE Pro cars at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Riley Ferrari lacked "oomph" to fight works GTE Pro cars at Le Mans

Van Gisbergen to make WRC debut in New Zealand Rally New Zealand
WRC

Van Gisbergen to make WRC debut in New Zealand

Latest news

Watch Qualifying Now - Le Mans Virtual Series, 4 Hours of Monza
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Watch Qualifying Now - Le Mans Virtual Series, 4 Hours of Monza

Watch qualifying for the 4 Hours of Monza, the second round of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series, live and uninterrupted here.

DTM stars Wittmann, van der Linde join BMW for Daytona IMSA enduro
IMSA IMSA

DTM stars Wittmann, van der Linde join BMW for Daytona IMSA enduro

DTM frontrunners Marco Wittmann and Sheldon van der Linde will join the factory BMW team for the start of the new GTP era of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Daytona in January.

Perez: Latin drivers face more criticism in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Latin drivers face more criticism in Formula 1

Sergio Perez believes that Latin Formula 1 drivers face "a bit more criticism" than some of their peers, having felt he was "not taken seriously" at points in his career.

Hamilton: No plans to quit F1 "any time soon" as Wolff predicts five more years
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: No plans to quit F1 "any time soon" as Wolff predicts five more years

Lewis Hamilton says he's "not planning on going away any time soon" after Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff suggested the seven-time champion could race for another five years.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.