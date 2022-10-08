Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Van Gisbergen stripped of Bathurst 1000 Supercars pole chance
Supercars / Bathurst News

Bathurst 1000 Top 10 Shootout cancelled due to torrential rain

The Top 10 Shootout for the Bathurst 1000 has been cancelled due to torrential rain at Mount Panorama.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst 1000 Top 10 Shootout cancelled due to torrential rain

The long-expected wet weather set in shortly after the sixth practice session earlier today and swiftly led to deep pooling in areas of the circuit.

TV cameras also captured footage of mud and water flowing off the concrete walls and down the steeper parts of the layout.

The Heritage Revival race took place behind the Safety Car before the Carrera Cup and Super2 races were cancelled due to the weather.

That led to speculation the single-lap dash for pole for the Bathurst 1000 would be canned, Supercars confirming that's the case 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

This is the first time in Bathurst 1000 history that the Shootout has been cancelled.

It has now been confirmed that the grid for the Great Race will be determined from Friday's qualifying results.

"Race Control has advised that the Supercars Top 10 Shootout has been cancelled due to extreme weather, leaving the track in an unsafe condition for competition," read a statement from Supercars. 

"Stewards are currently determining grid position for tomorrow's Bathurst 1000."

Supercars CEO Shane Howard revealed that there were attempts to divert some of the excess water away from some of the particularly bad areas of the circuit to allow the session to happen, but the conditions were too severe.

"Obviously we had that big downpour of rain, it had a lot in it and there was a lot of run off coming across the circuit," said Howard. 

"The officials went out and gave it every chance they could and time to see if it improved and actually tried to re-divert where that main water course that was coming onto the track itself, but unfortunately there was too much there and not wasn’t dissipating and it was shooting across the circuit particularly at the exit of Turn 1, it was really bad.

"The officials deemed it unsafe to compete and obviously we can’t compromise driver safety. It is disappointing for everyone and all of our great fans that sat out there waiting for it to happen and disappointing for the drivers too."

shares
comments
Van Gisbergen stripped of Bathurst 1000 Supercars pole chance
Previous article

Van Gisbergen stripped of Bathurst 1000 Supercars pole chance
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Van Gisbergen stripped of Bathurst 1000 Supercars pole chance
Supercars

Van Gisbergen stripped of Bathurst 1000 Supercars pole chance

Bathurst 1000: Waters slides to provisional Supercars pole Bathurst
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Waters slides to provisional Supercars pole

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos
DTM DTM

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos

Dennis Olsen, Thomas Preining, David Schumacher, Nick Cassidy and Rolf Ineichen are all set to miss the Hockenheim DTM finale after their cars sustained heavy damage in an incident-filled race on Saturday.

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move

Pierre Gasly says joining Alpine “very quickly” felt like the right move for his Formula 1 career once talks started over a deal for 2023.

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"
DTM DTM

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"

Audi Sport customer racing boss Chris Reinke has called for DTM to adjust the Balance of Performance for the Hockenheim finale, describing the situation in Saturday’s penultimate race as a “farce”.

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale

Tom Ingram left the Brands Hatch Grand Prix qualifying lap record in smithereens after taking an utterly dominant pole position for the final round of the British Touring Car Championship.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.