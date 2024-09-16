All Series
NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen

Van Gisbergen "pretty angry at myself" over last-lap Watkins Glen error

The Kiwi appeared to have one hand on the trophy in the closing moments until a mistake allowed Chris Buescher through

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot

Shane van Gisbergen has conceded he was "pretty angry at myself" for a final lap error that denied him a second career NASCAR Cup victory at Watkins Glen on Sunday.

The three-time Supercars champion took the lead on the final overtime restart after tapping Chris Buescher wide entering the first corner and had kept the RFK Ford driver at bay as the field negotiated the 2.45-mile road course for the final lap.

But to the shock of Buescher and everyone watching, the road-racing ace made a rare mistake on entry into the bus stop chicane, grazing the armco and upsetting his Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

By the time he gathered it back up, Buescher was on him and immediately pounced. The pair made contact as Buescher slipped back into the lead to take victory and deny van Gisbergen what would have been a first Cup win since his debut on the Chicago street course in 2023.

"Driver error," said van Gisbergen, quickly blaming himself for why he lost the race.

"I knew Chris [Buescher] was really going to send it and push me if he could get there. As I turned in, got a bit loose and clipped the inside wall and just driver error."

Watch: Chris Buescher trades paint with SVG, spoils playoff party in historic WGI finish

The penultimate lap was the only occasion van Gisbergen had hit the front, although he had shadowed Trackhouse driver Ross Chastain (who led 51 of the 92 laps) in Stage 2 when both were hampered by a yellow for Daniel Suarez spinning into the gravel just when the pair were set to pit.

"The race was awesome with Ross and Chris and the others at the end," reflected van Gisbergen.

"I'm gutted we couldn't get it. I had a lot of fun, but I'm pretty angry at myself."

Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Shane Van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Having nudged Buescher and Carson Hocevar wide to take the lead, the Kiwi anticipated that Buescher would return the favour if he ever got back to his rear bumper.

"It was a little bump to get him wide," he explained.

"I knew I was going to get it back, so that's why I was pushing so hard. It is what it is, but just gutted."

Van Gisbergen will go full-time Cup racing with Trackhouse in 2025, but in the meantime will see out his full-time programme in the Xfinity Series.

He finished fifth in the Xfinity race on Saturday and has three Xfinity wins - all on road courses - this year.

