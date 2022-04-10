Tickets Subscribe
Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen doubles up after reeling in Davison
Supercars / Albert Race report

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error

A rare mistake from Shane van Gisbergen helped seal Supercars Race 4 honours for Chaz Mostert at Albert Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
As has been the case across the weekend so far, van Gisbergen looked to have a pace advantage on the field in the early stages of the 20-lap finale.

He barged his way past the likes of Cam Waters, Nick Percat and Mostert in the first five laps, before jumping Dick Johnson Racing pair Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale with his stop on lap six.

However Walkinshaw Andretti United's pit work was even slicker than Triple Eight's, Mostert taking his service on lap seven before resuming right in front of van Gisbergen.

Still, at that point it looked like van Gisbergen had Mostert's measure – until lap nine when he locked his front-left into Turn 9.

The resulting flat spot took the wind out of van Gisbergen's sails, Mostert able to charge into the distance and grab his second win this weekend.

"We weren't that competitive on the soft at the start, but the boys did a fanastic pitstop and we stuck to our strategy," Mostert said. "That's what you've got to do, put Shane under pressure. He obviously had a beast under him, but one little mistake. The team did such an awesome job. They gave us the win in the lane today."

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Van Gisbergen did his best to nurse his flat spotted tyre to the end and got within a lap of an unlikely second place until it finally let go.

That forced him into another stop and left him 20th at the flag, although he was still able to secure the Larry Perkins Trophy for the most points across the weekend.

It also meant the rest of the podium was made up of the DJR cars, Davison finishing ahead of De Pasquale.

Cam Waters finished fourth on the road but was hit with a five-second penalty for a pit infringement which dropped him to seventh.

That elevated Slade to fourth ahead of Brodie Kostecki and Percat.

Will Brown was next ahead of Broc Feeney on the road, however the Triple Eight rookie copped a five-second penalty of his own for a pit infringement and was dumped down to 12th.

Supercars Albert Park - Race 4 results

Cla Driver Car Laps Time
1 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 20 -
2 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 20 5.216
3 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 20 6.879
4 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 20 8.129
5 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 20 8.786
6 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 20 9.699
7 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 20 12.609
8 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 20 12.675
9 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 20 13.928
10 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 20 15.667
11 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 20 16.035
12 Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 20 17.964
13 Australia Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 20 19.508
14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 20 20.879
15 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 20 21.852
16 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 20 22.620
17 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 20 22.678
18 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 20 31.649
19 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 20 32.806
20 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 20 54.858
21 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 20 1'06.072
22 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 20 1'40.747
  Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 11  
  Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 6  
  Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 0  
