Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen dominates second race Next / Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error
Supercars / Albert Race report

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen doubles up after reeling in Davison

Shane van Gisbergen easily ran down Will Davison to take his second Supercars race win of the day at Albert Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen doubles up after reeling in Davison

Polesitter Anton De Pasquale made a perfect start to the race, bolting from pole and quickly establishing a one second gap over team-mate Will Davison.

However his early hard work was undone at the start of lap four when he locked a brake into Turn 1, ran wide, and dropped back to third behind Davison and David Reynolds and just ahead of a stalking van Gisbergen.

Davison surrendered the lead at the end of the same lap to take his mandatory service and switch to the hard compound Dunlops.

De Pasquale did likewise a lap later, followed by Reynolds a lap later again, shortly after he'd been passed for the race lead by van Gisbergen.

The Red Bull Holden driver completed the stops for the lead group on lap seven, resuming behind Davison and next to De Pasquale.

As he and De Pasquale squabbled over track position the Ford driver was shuffled wide at Turn 3, which helped Reynolds sneak back into what was effectively third place.

David Reynolds, Grove Racing, Ford Mustang GT, Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Holden Commodore ZB, Anton De Pasquale, Dick Johnson Racing, Ford Mustang GT and Will Davison, Dick Johnson Racing, Ford Mustang GT at the start

David Reynolds, Grove Racing, Ford Mustang GT, Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Holden Commodore ZB, Anton De Pasquale, Dick Johnson Racing, Ford Mustang GT and Will Davison, Dick Johnson Racing, Ford Mustang GT at the start

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Van Gisbergen then turned his attention to Davison and quickly found his way onto the back bumper of the effective leader.

Then, on lap 11, he executed a brilliant move at Turn 5 to take over a lead he would hold until the end of the race.

"My car is a jet," said van Gisbergen. "I can't thank [the team] enough. It's so enjoyable this weekend, just pushing and pushing. There's some good racing, this track is awesome for racing and passing. Hopefully it was a good show."

After losing the lead, Davison spent most of the second stint under pressure from Reynolds. However the DJR driver was able to do enough to keep his Grove Racing rival at bay as the pair rounded out the podium.

De Pasquale came home a lonely fourth followed by Chaz Mostert and Broc Feeney.

Tim Slade was seventh ahead of Cam Waters, James Courtney and Garry Jacobson, who banked his second top 10 of the day.

There will be a final Supercars race tomorrow ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

Supercars Albert Park - Race 3 results

Cla Driver Car Laps Time
1 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 20 -
2 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 20 5.647
3 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 20 6.536
4 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 20 10.667
5 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 20 13.271
6 Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 20 13.549
7 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 20 15.852
8 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 20 21.247
9 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 20 23.106
10 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 20 24.359
11 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 20 25.322
12 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 20 27.158
13 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 20 27.184
14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 20 29.340
15 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 20 31.044
16 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 20 31.573
17 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 20 33.391
18 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 20 34.821
19 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 20 37.343
20 Australia Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 20 37.704
21 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 20 38.435
22 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 20 43.975
23 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 20 45.603
24 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 20 1'33.998
25 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 19 1 lap
View full results
shares
comments
Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen dominates second race
Previous article

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen dominates second race
Next article

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error Albert
Supercars

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error

Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen doubles up after reeling in Davison
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen doubles up after reeling in Davison

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen dominates second race
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen dominates second race

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins wild opening race
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins wild opening race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.