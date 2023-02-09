Subscribe
Previous / Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans; DJR, MSR call off Queensland test Next / Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations
Supercars News

Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang in Ford base visit

Daniel Riccardo has turned laps in a Gen2-spec Ford Mustang Supercar as part of a visit to Ford HQ in Michigan.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang in Ford base visit

The eight-time grand prix winner is now linked to Ford through the carmaker's recently-announced deal with Red Bull.

As part of his third driver duties Ricciardo spent the day at Ford's HQ where he sampled a number of cars on Ford's test track.

Among them was a DJR Team Penske-built Gen2 Ford Mustang Supercar which is based at Ford HQ and often driven by Ford CEO Jim Farley in demonstration runs.

"I've driven pretty much every Ford under the sun and just got out of this bad boy right here," said Ricciardo in a social media video for Ford Performance.

 

"Bit of Aussie in me. A little bit of a V8 Supercars here in Michigan – which is far from home, but I felt at home in it.

"It was a lot of fun. A big thanks to Ford for having me out here."

This was the third time Ricciardo has sampled an Aussie V8 racer, following earlier outings in Triple Eight's unique Sandman Supercar at Sandown back in first stint as a Red Bull driver, and laps in Rick Kelly's Nissan Altima at Calder during his time at Renault.

It is also the latest instance of a Formula 1 driver in a Supercar after Fernando Alonso drove a Tickford Mustang and Sergio Perez a Triple Eight Commodore at Albert Park during the Australian Grand Prix weekend last year.

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Feeney predicts "crazy" Supercars opener

Broc Feeney is predicting a "crazy" opening round to his sophomore Supercars season thanks to the debut of the new Gen3 cars.

A full field of Gen3 Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros will debut on the streets of Newcastle next month.

They will do so under a cloud of uncertainty as well with delays to the development process meaning teams have only started testing in the last week.

Some teams are yet to turn a wheel with a Gen3 car yet with the likes of Team 18, Erebus Motorsport, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Brad Jones Racing still completing their first builds.

Triple Eight hit the track for the first time with its race cars today with Shane van Gisbergen and Feeney both shaking down their Camaros at Queensland Raceway.

That was only after a late scramble for the team to prepare the two Camaros, plus a third Camaro fielded by customer team PremiAir Racing.

Having seen the rush to get the cars ready for testing, Feeney reckons there is more madness ahead as the team works through its testing programme ahead of the Newcastle 500.

And he is predicting it will continue once the season starts as well, Feeney expecting the first two races in Newcastle to be "crazy".

"It was pretty exciting this morning driving in," he said of the shakedown. "We're still working on some comfort for me inside [the car], it's very different to the last couple of cars so we're building up to it. But it's been good so far.

"The next 30 days are going to be crazy to get to Newcastle. I know how hard the team has been working, day and night, to get to this day. And we've still got quite a while to get to the first round.

"I'm looking forward to it; another couple of test days building on today. We're learning as much as we can today to maximise the next couple of days we've got.

"Newcastle is going to be crazy. If you expect it to be the same as normal you're a dreamer. It will be pretty wild.

"We're all looking forward to it because we don't know what to expect. We've got to put a lot of work in eliding up to it, and throughout the year, to make sure we try and stay at the top."

shares
comments

Related video

Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans; DJR, MSR call off Queensland test

Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations

Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations

Supercars

Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations

BTCC race winner Oliphant set for Australian racing debut

BTCC race winner Oliphant set for Australian racing debut

TCR Australia

BTCC race winner Oliphant set for Australian racing debut BTCC race winner Oliphant set for Australian racing debut

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Red Bull duo say Ricciardo F1 sim input will be a boost

Red Bull duo say Ricciardo F1 sim input will be a boost

Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch

Red Bull duo say Ricciardo F1 sim input will be a boost Red Bull duo say Ricciardo F1 sim input will be a boost

Albon understands why Ricciardo needs year away from F1

Albon understands why Ricciardo needs year away from F1

Formula 1

Albon understands why Ricciardo needs year away from F1 Albon understands why Ricciardo needs year away from F1

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
São Paulo GP

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Red Bull faces "significant handicap" with F1 aero testing restrictions

Horner: Red Bull faces "significant handicap" with F1 aero testing restrictions

Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull faces "significant handicap" with F1 aero testing restrictions Horner: Red Bull faces "significant handicap" with F1 aero testing restrictions

Button's Bathurst lap record stands after Lawson's Red Bull F1 demo

Button's Bathurst lap record stands after Lawson's Red Bull F1 demo

Formula 1

Button's Bathurst lap record stands after Lawson's Red Bull F1 demo Button's Bathurst lap record stands after Lawson's Red Bull F1 demo

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Latest news

WRC Sweden: Tanak surges into slender lead from returning Breen

WRC Sweden: Tanak surges into slender lead from returning Breen

WRC WRC

WRC Sweden: Tanak surges into slender lead from returning Breen WRC Sweden: Tanak surges into slender lead from returning Breen

Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations

Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations

VASC Supercars

Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations

Friday favourite: The BMW-powered weapon that broke F2 records

Friday favourite: The BMW-powered weapon that broke F2 records

F2 FIA F2

Friday favourite: The BMW-powered weapon that broke F2 records Friday favourite: The BMW-powered weapon that broke F2 records

All motorcycle road racing in Northern Ireland cancelled, Brexit blamed

All motorcycle road racing in Northern Ireland cancelled, Brexit blamed

Road Road racing

All motorcycle road racing in Northern Ireland cancelled, Brexit blamed All motorcycle road racing in Northern Ireland cancelled, Brexit blamed

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.