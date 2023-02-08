Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans; DJR, MSR call off Queensland test

Both teams rolled out their first Gen3 cars at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday and were set to shake down their second cars at the same venue tomorrow.

However both have pulled the pin on those plans and will instead wait until next week to continue their testing programmes.

For DJR it appears the issues are a combination of parts supply for the #11 car, which was meant to run tomorrow, and some teething issues for car #17 that ran on Tuesday, which according to eyewitnesses did not cover significant mileage.

Parts supply is understood to have put paid to MSR's plans to run its second car tomorrow.

There will still be Gen3 cars debuting at QR tomorrow, however, with Triple Eight set to shake down both of its race cars.

PremiAir Racing, which will run full T8 customer cars, is expected to have one car in action tomorrow.

The Gen3 shakedowns continued at Winton today with Tickford reporting a trouble free day as Cam Waters covered 104 laps.

Grove Racing was also in action with David Reynolds, Matt Payne and Garth Tander cycling through a sole Ford Mustang.

There was an issue for that car when it shed a wheel while Reynolds was on board, however there was no major damage.

Erebus unveils Coca-Cola liveried Camaro

Erebus Motorsport, Gen3 Camaro Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Erebus Motorsport has unveiled the Coca-Cola livery its Gen3 Camaros will carry during the 2023 Supercars season.

The General Motors squad has landed major backing from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners for the upcoming campaign.

The squad will run under the Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus banner, the covers coming off the livery that will run across the Camaros driven by Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki at a special presentation at Movie World in Queensland.

As well as Coca-Cola the cars will feature prominent signage from Shaw and Partners, which will also back Jack Perkins' Erebus-run Super2 programme.

The two Coca-Cola Gen3 Camaros are set to test at Winton for the first time next week.

“It’s a privilege to be up here at Movie World today to show off our new look for 2023,” said Erebus Motorsport managing director Shannen Kiely.

“There has never been a more exciting time for our sport, and the launch of our new car marks a significant milestone not only for the category but also our team.

“We are very proud to unveil our Coca-Cola Camaros, and I’d like to thank all of our team partners for their support.

“We look forward to hitting the track next week and getting the new season underway.”