Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 'Rivers' worried Supercars front-runners in Sydney Next / First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased
Supercars / Sydney II News

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney

By:

Wet conditions at Sydney Motorsport Park helped Anton De Pasquale escape penalty for last night's controversial safety car restart.

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney

The early restart, which saw van Gisbergen pass De Pasquale before the control line, was one of the key talking points in a wild weather-affected affair at SMP last night.

The pair had been running third and fourth on the road, van Gisbergen pulling next to De Pasquale on the long run up SMP's front straight before surging ahead before the control line.

Van Gisbergen then slid off the road at Turn 1 in a misjudgement not related to his road position relative to De Pasquale at the line.

Usually a black-and-white breach, van Gisbergen was swiftly hit with a drive-through penalty from race control.

However upon learning of the penalty the Kiwi made his case over the radio, claiming De Pasquale had slowed shortly before the line.

That message went direct to race control (which scans pit-to-car radios), officials deferring the penalty until they could check the technical data.

The data backed up van Gisbergen's case, revealing that De Pasquale did indeed drop to 45 per cent throttle for 1.2 seconds after he'd begun accelerating.

Supercars field on a wet track

Supercars field on a wet track

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

Race control then rescinded van Gisbergen's penalty and assessed whether De Pasquale was at risk of sanction, based on rules that prohibit slowing down once accelerating at a restart.

While not formally reported by the stewards, Autosport sources have indicated that the wet conditions played a key role in the decision not to penalise De Pasquale for his role in the incident.

That's because it was impossible to determine whether there was a loss of traction due to standing water, for example, or a cautious flinch and De Pasquale dealt with both the rain and his floodlit surrounds.

Had similar data applied to dry daytime running it's feasible a different conclusion would have been reached.

In fact a very similar situation did prompt a different conclusion earlier this season.

In Darwin back in June Will Brown was hit with a drive-through for passing James Courtney before the control line during a safety car restart.

However once data revealed that Courtney had braked before the line Brown was cleared before taking the penalty, while a post-race investigation led two Courtney being slapped with a five-second time penalty.

shares
comments
'Rivers' worried Supercars front-runners in Sydney
Previous article

'Rivers' worried Supercars front-runners in Sydney
Next article

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race Bathurst II
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased
Supercars

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Shane van Gisbergen More
Shane van Gisbergen
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep Townsville
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener Townsville
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

How van Gisbergen's Supercars win streak stacks up in the history books
Supercars

How van Gisbergen's Supercars win streak stacks up in the history books

Triple Eight Race Engineering More
Triple Eight Race Engineering
GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal
Supercars

GM extends its Triple Eight Supercars deal

Triple Eight to replace Supercars legend Whincup with rookie Feeney
Supercars

Triple Eight to replace Supercars legend Whincup with rookie Feeney

'Faded habits' helping Ingall in Bathurst 1000 Supercars comeback
Supercars

'Faded habits' helping Ingall in Bathurst 1000 Supercars comeback

Latest news

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut

Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased
Supercars Supercars

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney
Supercars Supercars

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.