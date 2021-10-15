Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars pushes Gen3 launch back to 2023
Supercars News

Controversial paddle shift switch in Supercars now unlikely

By:

A move to paddle shift gear change systems in Supercars appears to be less likely as part of the revised Gen3 roll-out.

Controversial paddle shift switch in Supercars now unlikely

The category has been investigating a move to paddles from its traditional sequential stick shift as part of its next-generation cars, which will feature electronic assisted shift.

The plan has been to sample both stick shift and paddles on the two prototypes, the Mustang being built with a stick and the Camaro with paddles.

However Autosport sources have indicated that the likelihood of paddles being used in the race cars is decreasing as the category prepares to change hands in terms of ownership.

It appears TGI Sport/TLA/ARG, which is set to purchase Supercars from Archer Capital, is in favour of keeping a stick-operated shift.

Should that be the case it will be a popular move with both fans and drivers, support for paddles having been few and far between in recent months.

Just last week three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin urged the category to listen to its fans and drop the paddle idea.

Drivers, meanwhile, have been concerned that paddles would make the cars easier to drive and diminish the impact of frantic on-board vision.

The latter issue is further affected by plans to cut out other in-car controls such as anti-roll bar adjustment.

Supercars announced earlier this week that plans to introduced Gen3 mid-way through next season have been scrapped, the new cars set to start racing at the first round in 2023.

The prototypes will be unveiled at Bathurst this December and will feature at most rounds next year during their development.

Zane Goddard, Matt Stone Racing Holden

Zane Goddard, Matt Stone Racing Holden

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

Goddard out at Matt Stone Racing

In other Supercars news, Zane Goddard will split with Matt Stone Racing at the end of the current season.

The 22-year-old's management confirmed the somewhat unexpected split today, as well as outlining that Goddard has 'several options' for 2022.

Those options may well be outside of a full-time main game seat, with the 2022 grid largely settled outside of MSR.

However Super2, wildcard and top enduro drives could beckon for the second-year Supercars driver.

Read Also:

"It isn’t an easy thing to make statements like this, however, after consultation with my management and sponsors, we’re in a position as though it feels right to explore some new opportunities," said Goddard.

“I have nothing but gratitude to Matt [Stone] and the entire team, along with their sponsors.

“We broke new ground with the SuperLite programme last year, which led to me being a full time rookie this year – it was a huge step for both the team and I, which means a lot.

“However, I am working overtime towards what lies ahead next year.

“The sport is in an exciting phase – we’re seeing the average age of the grid reducing almost by the day and that is something I’m excited about.

“We’re looking at several options and nothing is off the table.

“My family and personal sponsors, who have been with me the entire way, are committed to what we’re announcing today and have all asserted that they remain on board and are really looking forward to what we can do.

“Now’s the time for the next chapter.”

This Goddard news means MSR will have an all-new line-up next year, with Jake Kostecki already locked in at Tickford Racing.

Jack Le Brocq has been tipped to move to MSR, while the likes of James Golding and Chris Pither have also been looking for main game returns.

Todd Hazelwood may also be looking for a ride, his seat at Brad Jones Racing expected to be taken by Bryce Fullwood, although a return to MSR for the South Aussie isn't seen as overly likely.

shares
comments
Supercars pushes Gen3 launch back to 2023

Previous article

Supercars pushes Gen3 launch back to 2023
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars pushes Gen3 launch back to 2023
Supercars

Supercars pushes Gen3 launch back to 2023

Heritage vote saves Adelaide F1 Grand Prix track
Formula 1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide F1 Grand Prix track

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Trending Today

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM
DTM DTM

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM

HWA reveals it will exit F2 at the end of 2021 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

HWA reveals it will exit F2 at the end of 2021 season

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push

Masi dismisses Alonso criticism on F1 steward bias
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi dismisses Alonso criticism on F1 steward bias

WRC Spain: Toyota's Katsuta crashes out on first stage
WRC WRC

WRC Spain: Toyota's Katsuta crashes out on first stage

Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 must ask itself if money comes over morals

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Plus
WRC WRC

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Mercedes form has eased fears over 2022-triggered slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes form has eased fears over 2022-triggered slump

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020

Latest news

Controversial paddle shift switch in Supercars now unlikely
Supercars Supercars

Controversial paddle shift switch in Supercars now unlikely

Supercars pushes Gen3 launch back to 2023
Supercars Supercars

Supercars pushes Gen3 launch back to 2023

Heritage vote saves Adelaide F1 Grand Prix track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide F1 Grand Prix track

Sydney circuit receives anti-vax hate mail
Supercars Supercars

Sydney circuit receives anti-vax hate mail

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.