Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Plato got to grips with Team Brit's innovative racer
National News

Club racer handed lifetime ban after threatening clerk of the course

A club racing driver has been given a lifetime motorsport ban after threatening a clerk of the course with a chair and making death threats following an earlier paddock dispute.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
Club racer handed lifetime ban after threatening clerk of the course

The matter related to a Classic and Modern Motorsport Club Southern Super Saloons and Tin Tops race at Brands Hatch last month.

BMW 318Ti driver Paul Kaynes was left “unnerved”, according to the report of a National Court hearing into the case, by the variable speed of Bernard Baxter’s Audi A3 during the contest and, after the race, Baxter approached Kaynes to explain there was a problem with his car’s engine cutting out.

But Kaynes raised his voice at Baxter and began swearing at him, leaving Baxter’s 10-year-old daughter “visibly upset”.

This incident was then later investigated by clerk of the course Andy Stevens, who invited Baxter into the room to give his side of the story, having already heard from Kaynes.

However, Baxter was said to have been angry when he arrived and this culminated in a foul-mouthed tirade being launched and the chair being thrown.

Following the National Court disciplinary hearing earlier this month, chairman of the panel Mark Heywood said in his report: “Mr Stevens describes Mr Baxter arriving in a state of agitation, which rapidly progressed to ‘stratospheric rage’.

“Mr Stevens has described his concern at the escalating seriousness of Mr Baxter’s behaviour, which culminated in Mr Baxter picking up a substantial metal-framed chair, pointing the legs close to Mr Stevens’s chest in a threatening manner, and threatening to kill him, before throwing the chair to the ground with such force as to bend one of the heavy metal legs.

“We have seen a photograph of the damage to the chair and are satisfied that substantial force must have been used.

“It is clear from the evidence that the shock and fear felt by those who witnessed this behaviour lasted at least many hours later into the evening.

“From this summary of the evidence before the National Court, it is clear that this was a situation of the utmost gravity.

Paul Kaynes

Paul Kaynes

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

“We are satisfied the severity of the incident calls for an exclusion pursuant to General Regulation C2.7. Accordingly, Mr Baxter is permanently forbidden from taking part in any competition whatsoever, nationally, and internationally.”

Baxter did not attend the National Court hearing and submitted no statements or evidence in his defence.

He was also fined £1000 in costs but does have the right to appeal his lifetime ban.

A National Court disciplinary hearing was also held into the conduct of Kaynes in the earlier incident.

At the time, he was excluded from the meeting and given six points on his licence but his only further sanction was being fined £100 in costs.

In his report, Heywood said: “Mr Kaynes has today expressed remorse for his conduct, which we have to observe took place in the public area of the paddock and is in any circumstance to be disapproved of.

“For the offence, Mr Kaynes was disqualified from the meeting and his licence endorsed with six penalty points. On the evidence before us, we confirm the penalty, but do not consider any further penalty is appropriate.”

This comes at a time when there has been a wave of ill-discipline sweeping through club racing events.

A completely separate National Court hearing was also held earlier this month into another incident at Brands Hatch, this time involving MotorSport Vision Racing Trackday Trophy driver Andrew Coombs, who was left angry by contact on the first lap of the race.

He defied marshals and proceeded to move to the edge of the circuit to repeatedly rudely gesticulate at the driver he believed responsible, before later confronting that driver in the paddock.

Coombs was given a six-month ban for his treatment of the marshals, but this was suspended for a period of six months. He was also fined £100 in costs.

shares
comments
How Plato got to grips with Team Brit's innovative racer
Previous article

How Plato got to grips with Team Brit's innovative racer
Stephen Lickorish More
Stephen Lickorish
The club racing series that starred and struggled during 2022
National

The club racing series that starred and struggled during 2022

Why club racing entry numbers matter
National

Why club racing entry numbers matter

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus
National

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

Latest news

Loeb, Greensmith miss out as Serderidis claims M-Sport Monte Carlo WRC seat
WRC WRC

Loeb, Greensmith miss out as Serderidis claims M-Sport Monte Carlo WRC seat

Sebastien Loeb and Gus Greensmith have missed out on a M-Sport seat for Monte Carlo with World Rally Championship privateer Jourdan Serderidis confirmed to pilot the third Ford Puma.

F1 2022 tech review: How Aston Martin saved itself from wrong concept call
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 tech review: How Aston Martin saved itself from wrong concept call

Aston Martin ended the Formula 1 season in a super close fight with Alfa Romeo in the constructors' championship.

Club racer handed lifetime ban after threatening clerk of the course
National National

Club racer handed lifetime ban after threatening clerk of the course

A club racing driver has been given a lifetime motorsport ban after threatening a clerk of the course with a chair and making death threats following an earlier paddock dispute.

The remarkable rise of the DTM’s first family
DTM DTM

The remarkable rise of the DTM’s first family

Brothers Kelvin and Sheldon van der Linde have taken the GT scene by storm in recent years, adding victories in the Nurburgring 24 Hours plus titles in the ADAC GT Masters and DTM to their trophy cabinet. But the South African pair's road to the top was not straightforward, and required big results at vital moments to secure their status as professional racers. Here's how they did it

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.