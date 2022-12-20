Radical reveals updated XXR version of the SR3

The UK-based motorsport firm has focused on performance, usability and durability when developing the updated version.

The SR3 XXR is designed to be more thrilling and provide drivers with the power to lap for longer, with more agility and speed.

Powering the major change is the all-new engine from in-house Radical Performance Engines (RPE).

Delivering 232bhp from the revised 1500cc unit, the lightweight SR3 XXR is expected to maintain its power-to-weight ratio exceeding 350hp per tonne, while it is also the first Radical that can run on biofuel.

Delivering on customer feedback, the SR3 XXR has been modified to include a new pit limiter fitted as standard.

The all-new Radical SR3 XXR

The LMP-inspired central tail ‘shark fin’ also delivers notable aerodynamic improvement to entry and mid-corner stability.

In addition, the SR3 XXR features lightweight wheels in a new design, while a carbonfibre splitter and rear diffuser will be offered as an option to improve durability and aerodynamics on track.

Joe Anwyll, Radical Motorsport CEO, said: “‘We make racers’. It’s our new strapline, but it’s true and shows through in the ethos of the new SR3 XXR.

“This new car has been developed with valuable contributions from our dealer partners as well as current and past customers. For example, it is through listening to their experiences that we gathered they wanted a pit limiter to stop accidental speeding through the pitlane as well as the new cooling set-up that significantly reduces warm-up time.

“These factors are just examples of how we continue to enhance the enjoyment of the SR3, arguably the most loved racing car in the world.”

With the increased performance, Radical engineers have utilised a new technical partnership with AP Racing to make an upgraded braking system available.

James Pinkerton, Radical Motorsport head of research and development and double Radical Cup UK champion, added: “The SR3’s handling is renowned as a masterpiece so for [SR3] XXR we took the approach of evolutionary improvements across multiple areas.

“We looked at customer feedback as well as a list of items we’d personally like as racers. We then set about scrutinising every system on the vehicle to see where improvements could be made, whilst staying true to the SR3 formula.

“We’ve carried over the sidepod profile from the SR10 to improve airflow and reduce turbulent drag, and of course the new Generation 5 RPE engine is undoubtedly the star of the show.”

Available to order now, production of the SR3 XXR is due to start in February 2023 with deliveries expected later the same month.