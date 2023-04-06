Subscribe
Previous / Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
NASCAR News

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR has once again penalised Hendrick Motorsports after they found violations with both the #24 and #48 cars.

Nick DeGroot
By:

NASCAR took William Byron's #24 and Alex Bowman's #48 cars back to the R&D Centre after the Richmond round for what it called “further inspection”.

The teams were found to have made illegal modifications to the greenhouse of both cars.

The #24 and #48 teams have each been docked 60 driver and owner points, as well as five playoff points. Interim crew chiefs Brian Campe and Greg Ives have been suspended for the next two races and each fined $75,000 as well.

The points penalty drops Bowman from the lead of the regular season standings down to seventh, while Byron drops from fourth to 14th.

Hendrick Motorsports finished 1-2 in the race, with Kyle Larson beating team-mate Josh Berry, while Larson's #5 car passed post-race inspection without issue.

Second offense

This is now the second time during the 2023 season that NASCAR has found the Hendrick organisation to be in violation of the rules.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Shingrix Toyota Camry, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Quincy Compressor Ford Mustang, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro, and Noah Gragson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Shingrix Toyota Camry, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Quincy Compressor Ford Mustang, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro, and Noah Gragson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

On 15 March, NASCAR penalised all four Hendrick teams for the modification of single-source supplied parts, specifically the hood louvers.

Along with $100,000 fine and four-week crew chief suspension for each team, they were all docked 100 driver and owner points and 10 playoff points.

Read Also:

Last week, although an appeals panel found the team guilty, they still rescinded all points penalties against them, as they found the suspensions and monetary fines to be sufficient.

Hendrick Motorsports has released the following statement in response to the latest penalties: "We are reviewing the penalties issued today by NASCAR and will determine next steps following Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway."

shares
comments

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Latest news

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

Goodyear secures tyre supplier deal for WEC LMGT3 class

Goodyear secures tyre supplier deal for WEC LMGT3 class

WEC WEC

Goodyear secures tyre supplier deal for WEC LMGT3 class Goodyear secures tyre supplier deal for WEC LMGT3 class

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Autosport Staff

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

Plus
Plus
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.