NASCAR Cup Richmond: Larson sees off Hendrick team-mate Berry for victory
Kyle Larson led a 1-2 finish for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway, with team-mate Josh Berry taking a career-best finish in second.
The fight for victory sparked into life after Noah Gragson slammed the outside wall, forcing the sixth caution of the race, which saw all the lead-lap cars pit with Martin Truex Jr retaining the lead off pitroad.
With 55 laps to go, several cars started making what they hoped would be their final pitstops, with Byron the first frontrunner to do so. Race leader Truex followed soon after, pitting with 48 laps to go.
Berry, Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland were the only ones to commit to the no-stop strategy to the finish.
William Byron took the lead from team-mate Berry with 33 laps to go, but just as the battle for the race lead started heating up, a caution flew for a spinning Tyler Reddick.
Following the opportunity to make a late pitstop, Larson led Berry out of the pits from Truex and Byron, but on the restart Christopher Bell pitched Byron into a spin, while Truex struggled on scuffed tyres and tumbled down the order.
While the Hendrick duo of Larson and Berry got away, Ross Chastain moved up into third, but nobody could catch Larson who took victory by 1.5 seconds from team-mate Berry - who is standing in for the injured Chase Elliott.
The victory is the 20th of Larson's NASCAR Cup career and his first of the 2023 season.
He becomes the sixth different winner in the first seven races, earning the Hendrick squad its third win of the year.
Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
"It's really cool," said Larson. "We've been close to winning a couple. William [Byron] has been extremely good this year. It was going to be between probably him, the #19 [Truex], us, and the #20 [Bell] was really good. So just things worked out.
"My pitcrew had a great stop. So shout out to Brandon Johnson. He is our jackman. He just turned 30 today. Our spotter, Tyler Monn, he turned 30 today. Great day for them guys."
Chastain held on to third at the finish ahead of Bell and Kevin Harvick, with McDowell taking his best result of the season in sixth place.
Defending NASCAR champion Joey Logano got home in seventh in front of points leader Alex Bowman, as Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski completed the top 10 as Truex just missed out in 11th.
Stage-one winner Byron was unable to recover from his late spin and came home in 24th place.
NASCAR Cup Richmond - Race Results (400 laps)
|Cla
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|2
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|1.535
|1.535
|3
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|2.171
|0.636
|4
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|2.464
|0.293
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|2.984
|0.520
|6
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|4.822
|1.838
|7
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|5.167
|0.345
|8
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|6.242
|1.075
|9
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|6.645
|0.403
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|7.346
|0.701
|11
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|7.628
|0.282
|12
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|8.044
|0.416
|13
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|8.529
|0.485
|14
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|9.115
|0.586
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|9.574
|0.459
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|9.658
|0.084
|17
|Chandler Smith
|Chevrolet
|9.799
|0.141
|18
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|10.499
|0.700
|19
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|10.891
|0.392
|20
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|11.368
|0.477
|21
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|12.082
|0.714
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|12.784
|0.702
|23
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|13.571
|0.787
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|14.000
|0.429
|25
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|26
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|1 Lap
|0.371
|27
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|1 Lap
|0.610
|28
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|1 Lap
|0.751
|29
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|1 Lap
|0.057
|30
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|31
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|2 Laps
|0.440
|32
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|2 Laps
|4.507
|33
|Anthony Alfredo
|Chevrolet
|4 Laps
|2 Laps
|34
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|5 Laps
|1 Lap
|35
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|16 Laps
|11 Laps
|36
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|17 Laps
|1 Lap
|37
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|97 Laps
|80 Laps
|View full results
NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron earns pole, Raikkonen and Button mid-pack
NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron earns pole, Raikkonen and Button mid-pack NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron earns pole, Raikkonen and Button mid-pack
Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised
Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised
NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Byron repeats Las Vegas charge to win again
NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Byron repeats Las Vegas charge to win again NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Byron repeats Las Vegas charge to win again
Latest news
Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead
Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead Horner: Verstappen showed "great patience" when losing Australian GP lead
Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?
Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?
Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1’s DNA
Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1’s DNA Hulkenberg: Restart rules deployed in Melbourne not in F1’s DNA
Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome
Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.