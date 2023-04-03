NASCAR Cup Richmond: Larson sees off Hendrick team-mate Berry for victory

The fight for victory sparked into life after Noah Gragson slammed the outside wall, forcing the sixth caution of the race, which saw all the lead-lap cars pit with Martin Truex Jr retaining the lead off pitroad.

With 55 laps to go, several cars started making what they hoped would be their final pitstops, with Byron the first frontrunner to do so. Race leader Truex followed soon after, pitting with 48 laps to go.

Berry, Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland were the only ones to commit to the no-stop strategy to the finish.

William Byron took the lead from team-mate Berry with 33 laps to go, but just as the battle for the race lead started heating up, a caution flew for a spinning Tyler Reddick.

Following the opportunity to make a late pitstop, Larson led Berry out of the pits from Truex and Byron, but on the restart Christopher Bell pitched Byron into a spin, while Truex struggled on scuffed tyres and tumbled down the order.

While the Hendrick duo of Larson and Berry got away, Ross Chastain moved up into third, but nobody could catch Larson who took victory by 1.5 seconds from team-mate Berry - who is standing in for the injured Chase Elliott.

The victory is the 20th of Larson's NASCAR Cup career and his first of the 2023 season.

He becomes the sixth different winner in the first seven races, earning the Hendrick squad its third win of the year.

Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

"It's really cool," said Larson. "We've been close to winning a couple. William [Byron] has been extremely good this year. It was going to be between probably him, the #19 [Truex], us, and the #20 [Bell] was really good. So just things worked out.

"My pitcrew had a great stop. So shout out to Brandon Johnson. He is our jackman. He just turned 30 today. Our spotter, Tyler Monn, he turned 30 today. Great day for them guys."

Chastain held on to third at the finish ahead of Bell and Kevin Harvick, with McDowell taking his best result of the season in sixth place.

Defending NASCAR champion Joey Logano got home in seventh in front of points leader Alex Bowman, as Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski completed the top 10 as Truex just missed out in 11th.

Stage-one winner Byron was unable to recover from his late spin and came home in 24th place.

NASCAR Cup Richmond - Race Results (400 laps)