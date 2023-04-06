Subscribe
Previous / Appeals panel upholds most severe NASCAR penalties issued to Kaulig Racing
NASCAR News

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel has decided to uphold all penalties issued by NASCAR against Denny Hamlin.

Jim Utter
By:
Co-author:
Nick DeGroot
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NASCAR fined Hamlin $50,000 and docked him 25 points for intentionally crashing into Ross Chastain and sending him into a wall at the end of the Cup race at Phoenix on 12 March.

Hamlin wasn’t initially penalised at the time, but was given the penalty after he admitted on his podcast the next day that he intentionally hit Chastain on the final restart of the race. The two drivers have had multiple on-track incidents dating back to last June.

“It wasn’t a mistake. I let the wheel go and I said, ‘He’s coming with me’,” Hamlin said on his podcast.

Hamlin at first said he would not appeal but later changed his mind.

Without the points penalty, he would be ninth in the regular season standings, but is instead down in 12th place.

Last September during the playoffs, William Byron was initially docked 25 driver points and fined $50,000 after intentionally spinning Hamlin under caution at Texas. A separate appeals panel rescinded his points penalty, but doubled the fine to $100,000.

Afterwards, NASCAR changed the language in the rulebook regarding such incidents.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Shingrix Toyota Camry, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Kubota Chevrolet Camaro

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Shingrix Toyota Camry, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Kubota Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Earlier this week, the panel also penalised Kaulig Racing and its driver Justin Haley for unapproved modifications of a single-source supplied part.

The panel said the team did violate NASCAR rules and upheld much of the harsh penalties issued to the team, including the $100,000 fine and four-race suspension for crew chief Trent Owens and the loss of 10 playoff points.

Read Also:

The panel did, however, reduce the 100 owner and 100 driver points penalties to 75 points each.

The punishment followed NASCAR’s penalties to five Cup teams – all four Hendrick Motorsports teams and the #31 team from Kaulig – for the unapproved modification of hood louvers (vents) which are single-source parts.

Bonnet louvers serve as a release point for ducts that transfer air out of the radiator of each car.

shares
comments

Appeals panel upholds most severe NASCAR penalties issued to Kaulig Racing
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Appeals panel upholds most severe NASCAR penalties issued to Kaulig Racing

Appeals panel upholds most severe NASCAR penalties issued to Kaulig Racing

NASCAR

Appeals panel upholds most severe NASCAR penalties issued to Kaulig Racing Appeals panel upholds most severe NASCAR penalties issued to Kaulig Racing

Most Cup team owners skip scheduled meeting with NASCAR

Most Cup team owners skip scheduled meeting with NASCAR

NASCAR

Most Cup team owners skip scheduled meeting with NASCAR Most Cup team owners skip scheduled meeting with NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Denny Hamlin More
Denny Hamlin
Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised

Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised

NASCAR Cup

Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised

Hamlin: "Crazy" NASCAR Clash trod "fine line between entertainment and racing"

Hamlin: "Crazy" NASCAR Clash trod "fine line between entertainment and racing"

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

Hamlin: "Crazy" NASCAR Clash trod "fine line between entertainment and racing" Hamlin: "Crazy" NASCAR Clash trod "fine line between entertainment and racing"

Hamlin must complete NASCAR sensitivity training for tweet about Larson

Hamlin must complete NASCAR sensitivity training for tweet about Larson

NASCAR

Hamlin must complete NASCAR sensitivity training for tweet about Larson Hamlin must complete NASCAR sensitivity training for tweet about Larson

Latest news

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

Goodyear secures tyre supplier deal for WEC LMGT3 class

Goodyear secures tyre supplier deal for WEC LMGT3 class

WEC WEC

Goodyear secures tyre supplier deal for WEC LMGT3 class Goodyear secures tyre supplier deal for WEC LMGT3 class

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Autosport Staff

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

Plus
Plus
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.