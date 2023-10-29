NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win
Ryan Blaney passed Aric Almirola to secure a timely NASCAR Cup playoff victory at Martinsville Speedway that secures him a berth in next weekend's Championship 4 showdown in Phoenix.
The Playoff round of eight concluded at Martinsville with an unusual 168-lap green flag run following a spin by Michael McDowell.
Playing it safe, Team Penske Ford driver Blaney and several other lead-lap cars waited to make their final pit stop well within their fuel window while Almirola (Stewart-Haas Ford) and Chase Elliott were among those who pitted earlier hoping for one or more late-race cautions.
But they were to be disappointed as Blaney – on fresher tyres – ran down Almirola with 22 of 500 laps to go and cleared him for the lead exiting Turn 4.
Having earlier beaten Denny Hamlin to the Stage 2 win, Blaney held off Almirola by 0.889 seconds at the finish to secure the critical victory which automatically advances him to the final four of the playoffs.
Blaney will face off for his first Cup title, and the second in a row for Roger Penske's team after Joey Logano took the honour in 2022, against Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Toyota) and Hendrick Chevrolet drivers Kyle Larson and William Byron.
The third victory of 2023 for Blaney was his second of the Playoffs, after he won the Talladega Round of 12 race in a photo finish.
“I felt like we put together really strong playoffs, especially the Round of 8,” he said. “We had a good run in the whole Round of 8. Just overall really proud of the whole effort.
“RP couldn’t be here, unfortunately, but I know he was watching. This is awesome. Can’t wait to get to Phoenix next week.”
Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang
Almirola, who on Saturday confirmed he will not return for another full-time season in Cup next year with SHR, finished second in his best result of the year.
After winning the opening stage, JGR's Hamlin finished third and missed out on the Championship 4 for the second consecutive season. Chase Briscoe was fourth and Logano rounded out the top five.
Larson and Bell, who had already guaranteed their places in the Championship 4 with victories at Las Vegas and Homestead respectively, secured sixth and seventh spots as the top 10 was completed by Round of 8 outsider Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric and Todd Gilliland.
Byron finished 13th but progresses to the Championship 4 on points, while Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr were also eliminated from title contention.
NASCAR Cup Martinsville Race Results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|R. Blaney Team Penske
|12
|Ford
|500
|
3:29'43.070
|7
|59
|2
|A. Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|500
|
+0.899
3:29'43.969
|0.899
|7
|35
|3
|D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|500
|
+4.140
3:29'47.210
|3.241
|6
|53
|4
|C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|500
|
+9.875
3:29'52.945
|5.735
|7
|48
|5
|J. Logano Team Penske
|22
|Ford
|500
|
+10.659
3:29'53.729
|0.784
|6
|41
|6
|K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|500
|
+11.020
3:29'54.090
|0.361
|8
|31
|7
|C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|500
|
+11.876
3:29'54.946
|0.856
|7
|36
|8
|C. Buescher RFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|500
|
+18.506
3:30'01.576
|6.630
|8
|29
|9
|A. Cindric Team Penske
|2
|Ford
|500
|
+19.415
3:30'02.485
|0.909
|6
|28
|10
|T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|500
|
+20.810
3:30'03.880
|1.395
|7
|30
|11
|B. Wallace 23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|500
|
+21.428
3:30'04.498
|0.618
|7
|26
|12
|M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|500
|
+21.690
3:30'04.760
|0.262
|7
|33
|13
|W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|499
|
+1 Lap
3:29'44.385
|1 Lap
|8
|24
|14
|R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|499
|
+1 Lap
3:29'46.166
|1.781
|8
|23
|15
|H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|499
|
+1 Lap
3:29'46.517
|0.351
|9
|22
|16
|K. Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|499
|
+1 Lap
3:29'47.085
|0.568
|7
|24
|17
|C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|499
|
+1 Lap
3:29'53.206
|6.121
|8
|20
|18
|
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|499
|
+1 Lap
3:29'53.383
|0.177
|9
|28
|19
|R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|499
|
+1 Lap
3:29'55.686
|2.303
|9
|18
|20
|R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|499
|
+1 Lap
3:29'55.876
|0.190
|7
|24
|21
|E. Jones Legacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|499
|
+1 Lap
3:29'56.324
|0.448
|8
|16
|22
|C. Lajoie Spire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|499
|
+1 Lap
3:29'56.643
|0.319
|8
|15
|23
|A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|499
|
+1 Lap
3:29'57.783
|1.140
|11
|14
|24
|T. Dillon Spire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|499
|
+1 Lap
3:29'59.093
|1.310
|9
|13
|25
|M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|499
|
+1 Lap
3:30'05.660
|6.567
|9
|12
|26
|T. Reddick 23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|498
|
+2 Laps
3:29'45.473
|1 Lap
|8
|11
|27
|K. Busch Richard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|498
|
+2 Laps
3:29'48.992
|3.519
|7
|10
|28
|A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|498
|
+2 Laps
3:30'01.042
|12.050
|8
|9
|29
|R. Newman Rick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|497
|
+3 Laps
3:29'43.409
|1 Lap
|7
|30
|J. Haley Kaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|497
|
+3 Laps
3:29'45.211
|1.802
|8
|7
|31
|
C. Hocevar Legacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|496
|
+4 Laps
3:29'56.496
|1 Lap
|7
|32
|A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|496
|
+4 Laps
3:29'58.585
|2.089
|8
|5
|33
|B. Keselowski RFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|306
|
+194 Laps
3:28'23.339
|190 Laps
|12
|16
|34
|D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|274
|
+226 Laps
2:06'12.658
|32 Laps
|8
|3
|DVP
|35
|J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|271
|
+229 Laps
1:54'11.553
|3 Laps
|4
|Accident
|36
|B. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|147
|
+353 Laps
1:01'03.536
|124 Laps
|4
|Overheating
