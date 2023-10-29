NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

The Playoff round of eight concluded at Martinsville with an unusual 168-lap green flag run following a spin by Michael McDowell.

Playing it safe, Team Penske Ford driver Blaney and several other lead-lap cars waited to make their final pit stop well within their fuel window while Almirola (Stewart-Haas Ford) and Chase Elliott were among those who pitted earlier hoping for one or more late-race cautions.

But they were to be disappointed as Blaney – on fresher tyres – ran down Almirola with 22 of 500 laps to go and cleared him for the lead exiting Turn 4.

Having earlier beaten Denny Hamlin to the Stage 2 win, Blaney held off Almirola by 0.889 seconds at the finish to secure the critical victory which automatically advances him to the final four of the playoffs.

Blaney will face off for his first Cup title, and the second in a row for Roger Penske's team after Joey Logano took the honour in 2022, against Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Toyota) and Hendrick Chevrolet drivers Kyle Larson and William Byron.

The third victory of 2023 for Blaney was his second of the Playoffs, after he won the Talladega Round of 12 race in a photo finish.

“I felt like we put together really strong playoffs, especially the Round of 8,” he said. “We had a good run in the whole Round of 8. Just overall really proud of the whole effort.

“RP couldn’t be here, unfortunately, but I know he was watching. This is awesome. Can’t wait to get to Phoenix next week.”

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Almirola, who on Saturday confirmed he will not return for another full-time season in Cup next year with SHR, finished second in his best result of the year.

After winning the opening stage, JGR's Hamlin finished third and missed out on the Championship 4 for the second consecutive season. Chase Briscoe was fourth and Logano rounded out the top five.

Larson and Bell, who had already guaranteed their places in the Championship 4 with victories at Las Vegas and Homestead respectively, secured sixth and seventh spots as the top 10 was completed by Round of 8 outsider Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric and Todd Gilliland.

Byron finished 13th but progresses to the Championship 4 on points, while Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr were also eliminated from title contention.

NASCAR Cup Martinsville Race Results: