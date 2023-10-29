Subscribe
NASCAR
Race report

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

Ryan Blaney passed Aric Almirola to secure a timely NASCAR Cup playoff victory at Martinsville Speedway that secures him a berth in next weekend's Championship 4 showdown in Phoenix.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Updated
Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

The Playoff round of eight concluded at Martinsville with an unusual 168-lap green flag run following a spin by Michael McDowell.

Playing it safe, Team Penske Ford driver Blaney and several other lead-lap cars waited to make their final pit stop well within their fuel window while Almirola (Stewart-Haas Ford) and Chase Elliott were among those who pitted earlier hoping for one or more late-race cautions.

But they were to be disappointed as Blaney – on fresher tyres – ran down Almirola with 22 of 500 laps to go and cleared him for the lead exiting Turn 4.

Having earlier beaten Denny Hamlin to the Stage 2 win, Blaney held off Almirola by 0.889 seconds at the finish to secure the critical victory which automatically advances him to the final four of the playoffs.

Blaney will face off for his first Cup title, and the second in a row for Roger Penske's team after Joey Logano took the honour in 2022, against Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Toyota) and Hendrick Chevrolet drivers Kyle Larson and William Byron.

The third victory of 2023 for Blaney was his second of the Playoffs, after he won the Talladega Round of 12 race in a photo finish

“I felt like we put together really strong playoffs, especially the Round of 8,” he said. “We had a good run in the whole Round of 8. Just overall really proud of the whole effort.

“RP couldn’t be here, unfortunately, but I know he was watching. This is awesome. Can’t wait to get to Phoenix next week.”

Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Almirola, who on Saturday confirmed he will not return for another full-time season in Cup next year with SHR, finished second in his best result of the year.

After winning the opening stage, JGR's Hamlin finished third and missed out on the Championship 4 for the second consecutive season. Chase Briscoe was fourth and Logano rounded out the top five.

Larson and Bell, who had already guaranteed their places in the Championship 4 with victories at Las Vegas and Homestead respectively, secured sixth and seventh spots as the top 10 was completed by Round of 8 outsider Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric and Todd Gilliland.

Byron finished 13th but progresses to the Championship 4 on points, while Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr were also eliminated from title contention.

NASCAR Cup Martinsville Race Results:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 500

3:29'43.070

   7 59  
2 United States A. Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 500

+0.899

3:29'43.969

 0.899 7 35  
3 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 500

+4.140

3:29'47.210

 3.241 6 53  
4 United States C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 500

+9.875

3:29'52.945

 5.735 7 48  
5 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 500

+10.659

3:29'53.729

 0.784 6 41  
6 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 500

+11.020

3:29'54.090

 0.361 8 31  
7 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 500

+11.876

3:29'54.946

 0.856 7 36  
8 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 500

+18.506

3:30'01.576

 6.630 8 29  
9 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 500

+19.415

3:30'02.485

 0.909 6 28  
10 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 500

+20.810

3:30'03.880

 1.395 7 30  
11 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 500

+21.428

3:30'04.498

 0.618 7 26  
12 United States M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 500

+21.690

3:30'04.760

 0.262 7 33  
13 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'44.385

 1 Lap 8 24  
14 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'46.166

 1.781 8 23  
15 United States H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 499

+1 Lap

3:29'46.517

 0.351 9 22  
16 United States K. Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 499

+1 Lap

3:29'47.085

 0.568 7 24  
17 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'53.206

 6.121 8 20  
18
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 499

+1 Lap

3:29'53.383

 0.177 9 28  
19 United States R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'55.686

 2.303 9 18  
20 United States R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 499

+1 Lap

3:29'55.876

 0.190 7 24  
21 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'56.324

 0.448 8 16  
22 United States C. Lajoie Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'56.643

 0.319 8 15  
23 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'57.783

 1.140 11 14  
24 United States T. Dillon Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

3:29'59.093

 1.310 9 13  
25 United States M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 499

+1 Lap

3:30'05.660

 6.567 9 12  
26 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 498

+2 Laps

3:29'45.473

 1 Lap 8 11  
27 United States K. Busch Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:29'48.992

 3.519 7 10  
28 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

3:30'01.042

 12.050 8 9  
29 United States R. Newman Rick Ware Racing 51 Ford 497

+3 Laps

3:29'43.409

 1 Lap 7    
30 United States J. Haley Kaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 497

+3 Laps

3:29'45.211

 1.802 8 7  
31
C. Hocevar Legacy Motor Club
 42 Chevrolet 496

+4 Laps

3:29'56.496

 1 Lap 7    
32 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 496

+4 Laps

3:29'58.585

 2.089 8 5  
33 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 306

+194 Laps

3:28'23.339

 190 Laps 12 16  
34 Mexico D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 274

+226 Laps

2:06'12.658

 32 Laps 8 3 DVP
35 United States J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing 15 Ford 271

+229 Laps

1:54'11.553

 3 Laps 4   Accident
36 United States B. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 147

+353 Laps

1:01'03.536

 124 Laps 4   Overheating
View full results  

shares
comments
Previous article NASCAR Cup Homestead: Bell secures title shot with dramatic victory
Jim Utter
More
Jim Utter
NASCAR Cup Homestead: Bell secures title shot with dramatic victory

NASCAR Cup Homestead: Bell secures title shot with dramatic victory

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Homestead: Bell secures title shot with dramatic victory NASCAR Cup Homestead: Bell secures title shot with dramatic victory

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Larson holds off Bell in close battle for win

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Larson holds off Bell in close battle for win

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Larson holds off Bell in close battle for win NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Larson holds off Bell in close battle for win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Ryan Blaney
More
Ryan Blaney
NASCAR Cup Talladega: Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish

NASCAR Cup Talladega: Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Talladega: Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish NASCAR Cup Talladega: Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Blaney caps Penske's big weekend with Coke 600 win

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Blaney caps Penske's big weekend with Coke 600 win

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Blaney caps Penske's big weekend with Coke 600 win NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Blaney caps Penske's big weekend with Coke 600 win

Wallace accepts blame for last-lap Talladega NASCAR Cup pileup

Wallace accepts blame for last-lap Talladega NASCAR Cup pileup

NASCAR

Wallace accepts blame for last-lap Talladega NASCAR Cup pileup Wallace accepts blame for last-lap Talladega NASCAR Cup pileup

Team Penske
More
Team Penske
Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

Drivers explain possibilities with IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system

Drivers explain possibilities with IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system

IndyCar

Drivers explain possibilities with IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system Drivers explain possibilities with IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe