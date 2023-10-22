Subscribe
NASCAR
Race report

NASCAR Cup Homestead: Bell secures title shot with dramatic victory

Christopher Bell rallied in a chaotic final 60 laps to win the NASCAR Cup race at Homestead and advance to the final four in the title fight.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Updated
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem / Smurfit Kappa Toyota Camry

Bell and his #20 Joe Gibbs Racing team struggled for much of the race and at one point he was in danger of falling a lap down.

However, a string of cautions in the final 60 of 267 laps knocked several playoff contenders out of the race and put Bell back in the hunt for the win.

He took the lead for the first time on a restart on lap 230, and despite briefly losing it he reclaimed it from William Byron with 15 to go. Bell then held off a late charge from Ryan Blaney and edged him by 1.651 seconds to earn his second win of the 2023 season and first in the playoffs.

The victory puts Bell in the final four championship fight at Phoenix in two weeks, where he will join Kyle Larson to battle for this season’s title.

“I’ve got the best team behind me. That race was a whirlwind,” Bell said. “I was ready to throw the towel in there in the second stage. I got frustrated on the radio.

“Adam [Stevens, crew chief] kept after it. The guys back at the shop were working over the adjustments and gave me what I needed. Whenever we got some clean air, this thing was really good.”

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem / Smurfit Kappa Toyota Camry

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem / Smurfit Kappa Toyota Camry

With one race remaining to qualify for the championship four title fight, the four drivers lowest in points without a win and in danger of playoff elimination are Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick.

It means Byron and Blaney are the best-placed drivers in the points going into next week’s Martinsville race that will decide the final two places for the four-driver title showdown at Phoenix on 5 November.

Tyler Reddick ended up third, Byron fourth and A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top five.

Completing the top-10 were Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, Joey Logano – who started the race from the rear of the field in a back-up car, Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon.

NASCAR Cup Homestead race results (267 laps)

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 267

3:11'54.678

   8 42  
2 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 267

+1.651

3:11'56.329

 1.651 9 53  
3 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 267

+2.870

3:11'57.548

 1.219 9 42  
4 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 267

+3.700

3:11'58.378

 0.830 9 49  
5 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 267

+3.920

3:11'58.598

 0.220 9 32  
6 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 267

+5.357

3:12'00.035

 1.437 10 31  
7
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 267

+5.687

3:12'00.365

 0.330 10 34  
8 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 267

+6.279

3:12'00.957

 0.592 9 30  
9 United States A. Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 267

+6.666

3:12'01.344

 0.387 9 28  
10 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 267

+7.108

3:12'01.786

 0.442 9 32  
11 United States K. Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 267

+7.194

3:12'01.872

 0.086 9 26  
12 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 267

+8.883

3:12'03.561

 1.689 10 25  
13 United States R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 267

+9.935

3:12'04.613

 1.052 10 24  
14 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Chevrolet 267

+12.015

3:12'06.693

 2.080 9 23  
15 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 267

+12.661

3:12'07.339

 0.646 10 22  
16 Mexico D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 267

+13.277

3:12'07.955

 0.616 9 21  
17 United States C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 267

+13.445

3:12'08.123

 0.168 10 20  
18 United States K. Busch Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 267

+13.783

3:12'08.461

 0.338 9 19  
19 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 267

+14.232

3:12'08.910

 0.449 10 18  
20 United States C. Lajoie Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 267

+14.789

3:12'09.467

 0.557 9 17  
21 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 267

+14.949

3:12'09.627

 0.160 9 16  
22 United States M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 267

+16.399

3:12'11.077

 1.450 8 15  
23 United States J. Haley Kaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 267

+17.958

3:12'12.636

 1.559 9 14  
24 United States T. Dillon Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:12'14.311

 1 Lap 9 13  
25 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 266

+1 Lap

3:12'14.981

 0.670 8 12  
26 United States R. Newman Rick Ware Racing 51 Ford 265

+2 Laps

3:12'16.688

 1 Lap 9    
27 United States R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 263

+4 Laps

3:12'16.042

 2 Laps 10 10  
28 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 262

+5 Laps

3:12'19.529

 1 Lap 12 24  
29 United States M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 237

+30 Laps

2:49'50.297

 25 Laps 9 19 Engine
30 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 236

+31 Laps

2:48'31.405

 1 Lap 8 19 Accident
31 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 221

+46 Laps

2:31'54.565

 15 Laps 8 6 Accident
32 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Chevrolet 218

+49 Laps

2:31'54.263

 3 Laps 9   Accident
33 United States J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing 15 Ford 218

+49 Laps

2:31'54.418

 0.155 7   Accident
34 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 214

+53 Laps

2:23'03.429

 4 Laps 8 21 Accident
35 United States J. Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 201

+66 Laps

2:15'10.172

 13 Laps 8   Accident
36 United States H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 165

+102 Laps

1:47'01.267

 36 Laps 7 1 Overheating
View full results  

shares
comments
Previous article NASCAR rescinds Blaney's Las Vegas disqualification
Jim Utter
More
Jim Utter
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Larson holds off Bell in close battle for win

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Larson holds off Bell in close battle for win

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Larson holds off Bell in close battle for win NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Larson holds off Bell in close battle for win

How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR

How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II

How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR How Allmendinger's tearful win response sent a reminder to NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Christopher Bell
More
Christopher Bell
Logano, Almirola win NASCAR Cup Duels at Daytona

Logano, Almirola win NASCAR Cup Duels at Daytona

NASCAR

Logano, Almirola win NASCAR Cup Duels at Daytona Logano, Almirola win NASCAR Cup Duels at Daytona

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Logano takes pole for crucial deciding race

The surprise NASCAR Cup title contender in the form of his career

The surprise NASCAR Cup title contender in the form of his career

NASCAR

The surprise NASCAR Cup title contender in the form of his career The surprise NASCAR Cup title contender in the form of his career

Joe Gibbs Racing
More
Joe Gibbs Racing
NASCAR Cup New Hampshire: Martin Truex Jr dominates delayed race

NASCAR Cup New Hampshire: Martin Truex Jr dominates delayed race

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup New Hampshire: Martin Truex Jr dominates delayed race NASCAR Cup New Hampshire: Martin Truex Jr dominates delayed race

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third

NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Truex leads Toyota turnaround to take controlled victory

NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Truex leads Toyota turnaround to take controlled victory

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Truex leads Toyota turnaround to take controlled victory NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Truex leads Toyota turnaround to take controlled victory

Latest news

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick

MGP MotoGP
Misano GP

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

MISC General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend

F1 Formula 1

What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend What drives your dreams? A chance to WIN a VIP Dream F1 Vegas Weekend

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe