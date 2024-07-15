All Series
Race report
NASCAR Cup Pocono

NASCAR Cup Pocono: Blaney bests Hamlin and Bowman for win

Defending champion Blaney denies Hamlin to secure his latest NASCAR Cup victory

Jim Utter
Jim Utter

A flurry of late race cautions helped Ryan Blaney remove any doubt about his fuel and earn his second NASCAR Cup win of the 2024 season at Pocono on Sunday.

Blaney was among a group of drivers to pit before the break between Stages 2 and 3, which left him close on fuel when he made his final stop under caution - brought out when Todd Gilliland appeared to blow a brake rotor and hit the wall in Turn 1 - on lap 117 of 160.

The Team Penske Ford came off pit road second after the stop but inherited the lead when Kyle Larson (Hendrick Chevrolet) was among four drivers penalised for speeding.

Three cautions in the final 40 laps helped Blaney save plenty of fuel and he held off a late charge by Stage 2 winner Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Toyota) by 1.312 seconds to win at the scene of his first Cup victory in 2017.

"Things are just kind of falling into place for us, I feel like we have gotten to a great place on speed in the last two months," Blaney said after Penske's fourth win from the last seven races.

"I feel like we honestly had a couple races slip away from us, which I thought we had a good shot at winning. 

"It was nice to stick to the plan today and our plan was to have track position at the end. I knew our car was fast enough."

Asked if this was the best his team has ever been, Blaney added: "I think we are in a better spot at this time this year than where we were last year at this point. I feel like our speed is better."

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Wabash Ford Mustang, Victory Lane

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Wabash Ford Mustang, Victory Lane

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Last week’s Chicago race winner Alex Bowman (Hendrick) finished third, after losing out to Hamlin with seven laps to go. His team-mate William Byron was fourth and Joey Logano (Penske) rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Stage 1 winner Martin Truex Jr., overall points leader Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace.

With just five races remaining before the playoffs, Ross Chastain's wait for a first win of the season continues. The 2022 Cup runner-up slammed into the Turn 3 wall on lap 53, which did serious damage to his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet and knocked him out of the race. 

Kyle Busch, the 2015 Cup champion, has also yet to win this year, and endured misfortune when he was turned around by Corey LaJoie turned Kyle Busch entering Turn 1.

Busch was sent up the track and into Ricky Stenhouse Jr, which triggered a multi-car crash that also took Harrison Burton and Ryan Preece out of the race.

NASCAR Cup Pocono Race Results

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 160

3:13'58.911

   6 40
2 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 160

+1.312

3:14'00.223

 1.312 7 54
3 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 160

+4.057

3:14'02.968

 2.745 7 43
4 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 160

+6.160

3:14'05.071

 2.103 7 47
5 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 160

+6.559

3:14'05.470

 0.399 7 38
6 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 160

+6.865

3:14'05.776

 0.306 7 40
7 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 160

+7.604

3:14'06.515

 0.739 7 41
8 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 160

+8.512

3:14'07.423

 0.908 7 39
9 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 160

+9.144

3:14'08.055

 0.632 8 43
10 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 160

+12.089

3:14'11.000

 2.945 7 27
11 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 160

+12.591

3:14'11.502

 0.502 7 26
12 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 160

+12.967

3:14'11.878

 0.376 7 30
13 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 160

+15.901

3:14'14.812

 2.934 9 29
14 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 160

+16.636

3:14'15.547

 0.735 7 30
15 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 160

+17.621

3:14'16.532

 0.985 7 22
16 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 160

+18.095

3:14'17.006

 0.474 9 21
17
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 160

+19.701

3:14'18.612

 1.606 9 20
18 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 160

+20.368

3:14'19.279

 0.667 6 19
19 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 160

+21.110

3:14'20.021

 0.742 9 18
20 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 160

+21.415

3:14'20.326

 0.305 9 17
21 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 160

+23.784

3:14'22.695

 2.369 9  
22 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 160

+23.987

3:14'22.898

 0.203 9 15
23 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 160

+26.992

3:14'25.903

 3.005 13 14
24 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 158

+2 Laps

3:14'28.191

 2 Laps 9 13
25 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 153

+7 Laps

3:09'27.552

 5 Laps 11 12
26 C. WareRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 134

+26 Laps

3:11'24.199

 19 Laps 11 11
27
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 132

+28 Laps

2:47'49.042

 2 Laps 8 10
28 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 126

+34 Laps

2:31'22.604

 6 Laps 7 9
29
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 126

+34 Laps

2:31'22.705

 0.101 7 8
30 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 121

+39 Laps

2:20'52.483

 5 Laps 12 7
31 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 121

+39 Laps

2:22'01.601

 1'09.118 15 6
32 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 120

+40 Laps

2:18'43.815

 1 Lap 9 5
33 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 120

+40 Laps

2:18'44.142

 0.327 6 4
34 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 115

+45 Laps

2:08'51.395

 5 Laps 7 3
35 J. YeleyNY RACING TEAM 44 Chevrolet 112

+48 Laps

2:06'44.221

 3 Laps 7  
36 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 53

+107 Laps

59'50.384

 59 Laps 7 1
37 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 13

+147 Laps

12'07.171

 40 Laps 2 1

Previous article What's the real point of NASCAR's all-electric concept?

