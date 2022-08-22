Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Larson beats Elliott to win, Raikkonen crashes out

Kyle Larson saw off Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott on the final restart to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, as Kimi Raikkonen crashed out.

Jim Utter
By:

Elliott led the field on the restart with five of 90 laps remaining, Larson pressuring him alongside, and as the two exited Turn 1 Larson appeared to lock up his brakes and drifted wide, which forced Elliott to take avoiding action and allowed Larson to move into the lead.

Larson then had to hold off a furious challenge from A.J. Allmendinger to take the win by 0.882 seconds.

It’s just the second win of the 2022 season for defending NASCAR Cup champion Larson, his other triumph coming at Fontana back in February. The win is also the 18th of Larson’s NASCAR Cup career.

But there was no fairy-tale debut for 2007 Formula 1 world champion Raikkonen, as the Finn was involved in an accident on lap 45 which dropped him out of the action.

As the pack went through the inner loop on the lap 45 restart, Austin Dillon spun off after contact with Ross Chastain and behind them Raikkonen veered off to the left to avoid contact but smashed into the tyre barrier.

The wreck brought an end to the first career Cup start for Raikkonen, and he was eventually credited with a 37th-place finish.

Fellow former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat also struggled at Watkins Glen, failing to make the finish and classified 36th.

The other high profile European import for the race, 2010 Le Mans 24 Hours winner and 2013 DTM champion Mike Rockenfeller, enjoyed a better time of it by finishing on the lead lap and coming home in 30th place on his NASCAR Cup debut.

Behind the fight for victory, Joey Logano ended up third having also got by Elliott late on, who still clinched the regular season championship at Watkins Glen, with Daniel Suarez completing the top five.

Michael McDowell recorded his best finish since Pocono with sixth place, ahead of playoff contenders Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell, as Chris Buescher and Erik Jones rounded out the top 10.

NASCAR heads to Daytona for the final regular season race on 27th August before the playoffs begin at Darlington on 4th September.

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen - Race Results

Cla Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 90 2:17'52.380     5
2 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 90 2:17'53.262 0.882 0.882  
3 United States Joey Logano Ford 90 2:17'56.221 3.841 2.959 15
4 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 90 2:17'56.636 4.256 0.415 29
5 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 90 2:17'58.740 6.360 2.104  
6 United States Michael McDowell Ford 90 2:17'59.553 7.173 0.813 14
7 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 90 2:17'59.959 7.579 0.406 2
8 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 90 2:18'01.203 8.823 1.244  
9 United States Chris Buescher Ford 90 2:18'01.355 8.975 0.152  
10 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 90 2:18'01.758 9.378 0.403  
11 United States Cole Custer Ford 90 2:18'02.120 9.740 0.362 7
12 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 90 2:18'02.251 9.871 0.131  
13 United States Austin Cindric Ford 90 2:18'03.197 10.817 0.946  
14 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 90 2:18'03.362 10.982 0.165  
15 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 90 2:18'04.062 11.682 0.700  
16 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 90 2:18'04.531 12.151 0.469  
17 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 90 2:18'04.710 12.330 0.179 6
18 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 90 2:18'04.849 12.469 0.139  
19 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 90 2:18'05.801 13.421 0.952  
20 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 90 2:18'06.368 13.988 0.567  
21 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 90 2:18'06.731 14.351 0.363  
22 United States William Byron Chevrolet 90 2:18'06.750 14.370 0.019  
23 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 90 2:18'07.671 15.291 0.921  
24 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 90 2:18'08.049 15.669 0.378  
25 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 90 2:18'08.360 15.980 0.311 7
26 Ty Gibbs Toyota 90 2:18'08.643 16.263 0.283  
27 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 90 2:18'08.965 16.585 0.322  
28 United States Harrison Burton Ford 90 2:18'09.225 16.845 0.260  
29 United States Aric Almirola Ford 90 2:18'10.449 18.069 1.224  
30 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Chevrolet 90 2:18'10.676 18.296 0.227  
31 United States Joey Hand Ford 90 2:18'11.753 19.373 1.077  
32 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 89 2:18'09.393 1 Lap 1 Lap  
33 Netherlands Loris Hezemans Ford 89 2:18'11.368 1 Lap 1.975  
34 United States Cody Ware Ford 88 2:18'12.107 2 Laps 1 Lap  
35 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 83 2:08'11.956 7 Laps 5 Laps  
36 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toyota 58 2:18'13.498 32 Laps 25 Laps  
37 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Chevrolet 44 1:09'24.292 46 Laps 14 Laps  
38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 28 43'02.938 62 Laps 16 Laps 5
39 United Kingdom Kyle Tilley Ford 15 23'17.012 75 Laps 13 Laps  
View full results

Raikkonen doesn't rule out more NASCAR Cup outings after "fun" debut

Rockenfeller saw "pretty much everything" in NASCAR debut
NASCAR

Rockenfeller saw "pretty much everything" in NASCAR debut

NASCAR

Kimi Raikkonen focused on "fun" in NASCAR Cup debut at Watkins Glen

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Elliott takes pole, Raikkonen 27th
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen: Elliott takes pole, Raikkonen 27th

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension
NASCAR

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension

Why NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short
NASCAR

Why NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short

Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR plans in 2023
NASCAR NASCAR

Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR plans in 2023

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks says his Project 91 programme is targeting expansion next year to “six to eight” NASCAR Cup Series races.

Rockenfeller saw "pretty much everything" in NASCAR debut
NASCAR NASCAR

Rockenfeller saw "pretty much everything" in NASCAR debut

2010 24 Hours of Le Mans overall winner Mike Rockenfeller got a taste of just about everything NASCAR racing has to offer in what he described as a “wild experience” for his Cup Series debut.

What next for Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
NASCAR NASCAR

What next for Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?

After his departure from Formula 1 last year, Kimi Raikkonen made his debut in NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Sunday. The Finn's day ended in the tyre wall, and he was tight-lipped on his future afterwards, although didn't rule out making further appearances. But will further cameos come to pass?

Raikkonen doesn't rule out more NASCAR Cup outings after "fun" debut
NASCAR NASCAR

Raikkonen doesn't rule out more NASCAR Cup outings after "fun" debut

Kimi Raikkonen didn't rule out making further appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2007 Formula 1 champion was eliminated in a crash on his debut at Watkins Glen.

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
