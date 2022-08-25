Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Joey Logano signs multi-year NASCAR contract extension with Penske
NASCAR News

Kurt Busch withdraws from 2022 NASCAR Cup playoffs

Kurt Busch will forfeit his spot in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as he continues to recover from concussion.

Jim Utter
By:
Kurt Busch withdraws from 2022 NASCAR Cup playoffs

Busch and 23XI Racing announced on Thursday that Busch will not be able to return to the #45 Toyota in time for the start of the playoffs next weekend at Darlington and had therefore withdrawn his medical waiver to participate.

While Busch will no longer be eligible for the driver’s championship, the #45 team will continue to compete for the owner’s championship.

Busch’s withdraw means there are now 14 slots filled in the 16-driver playoff grid, with two available to be filled in Saturday night’s regular season finale at Daytona.

“As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the #45 car to make a playoff run with our team, it’s still not the right time for me,” said Busch. “In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car.

“I respect the sport of NASCAR, my fellow drivers and the fans too much to take up a playoff spot if I know I can’t compete for a championship this season. The decision was not an easy one, but I know it is the right thing to do.

“I will continue to take time to heal and strengthen as I prepare to be back in the car and will do all I can to help 23XI continue the success we have had this season.”

Race winner Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry

Race winner Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

Busch, 43, earned a spot in the playoffs with a win at Kansas in May. The victory marked Busch’s ninth consecutive year with a win.

Busch was involved in a hard wreck and suffered a concussion in the final round of qualifying at Pocono Raceway in late July but has not been cleared by NASCAR to compete since.

“Kurt has elevated our entire organisation this year,” said 23XI team president, Steve Lauletta. “Although Kurt will not be competing for a championship this season, he will continue to play a vital role in the organisation as he works with our competition group to keep improving and strengthening the team.”

Ty Gibbs will continue to substitute for Busch and will be behind the wheel of the #45 this weekend at Daytona.

NASCAR issued the following statement: “Kurt Busch has managed this difficult situation like the champion that he is. Working closely with his doctors, every decision made has been in the best interest of his health, his competitors and the sport. Kurt has NASCAR’s full support as he continues to heal, and we look forward to seeing him return to the race car.”

Read Also:

Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson also issued a statement following Busch’s decision:

“Toyota’s priority for Kurt Busch since the moment the accident took place at Pocono has been his health and recovery. Not his recovery to get back in a race car, but his recovery overall. TRD has been working directly with Kurt to support him on his recovery journey, but ultimately this decision was Kurt’s and we support him completely.

“While we’re disappointed that he won’t get the chance to compete for the 2022 championship by missing the start of the playoffs, his well-being is the only thing that matters to us. We know Kurt will still be a big part of our championship efforts this season through his support and his extensive racing knowledge that he can share with his team and fellow Toyota drivers.”

shares
comments
Joey Logano signs multi-year NASCAR contract extension with Penske
Previous article

Joey Logano signs multi-year NASCAR contract extension with Penske
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Joey Logano signs multi-year NASCAR contract extension with Penske
NASCAR

Joey Logano signs multi-year NASCAR contract extension with Penske

Rockenfeller saw "pretty much everything" in NASCAR debut
NASCAR

Rockenfeller saw "pretty much everything" in NASCAR debut

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kurt Busch More
Kurt Busch
Kurt Busch targets playoff return to NASCAR Cup after injury lay-off Watkins
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch targets playoff return to NASCAR Cup after injury lay-off

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022
NASCAR

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022

NASCAR Atlanta: Kurt Busch beats brother Kyle for dramatic victory
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Atlanta: Kurt Busch beats brother Kyle for dramatic victory

Latest news

Kurt Busch withdraws from 2022 NASCAR Cup playoffs
NASCAR NASCAR

Kurt Busch withdraws from 2022 NASCAR Cup playoffs

Kurt Busch will forfeit his spot in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as he continues to recover from concussion.

Joey Logano signs multi-year NASCAR contract extension with Penske
NASCAR NASCAR

Joey Logano signs multi-year NASCAR contract extension with Penske

Team Penske and Joey Logano have agreed to a multi-year NASCAR contract extension that will keep him with the organisation “for years to come.”

Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR plans in 2023
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR plans in 2023

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks says his Project 91 programme is targeting expansion next year to “six to eight” NASCAR Cup Series races.

Rockenfeller saw "pretty much everything" in NASCAR debut
NASCAR NASCAR

Rockenfeller saw "pretty much everything" in NASCAR debut

2010 24 Hours of Le Mans overall winner Mike Rockenfeller got a taste of just about everything NASCAR racing has to offer in what he described as a “wild experience” for his Cup Series debut.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.