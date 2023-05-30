Hamlin calls for Elliott suspension after NASCAR Charlotte crash

Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver Hamlin was battling Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet during Stage 2 when he drifted up the track and Elliott, on his outside, made contact with the Turn 4 wall.

Elliott then came down the track hooked Hamlin head-on into the outside wall on the front stretch. Both cars suffered terminal damage, but the drivers were checked and released from the infield care centre.

Reflecting on the crash, a frustrated Hamlin was vocal in his discontent with 2020 Cup champion Elliott, and compared the incident to the crash between Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson at Homestead last season which resulted in a one-race suspension for the former.

“I got right-rear hooked in the middle of the straightaway,” said Hamlin, who took his first Cup win of the season at Kansas earlier this month.

“It’s a tantrum and he (Elliott) shouldn’t be racing next week. Right rear hooks are absolutely unacceptable, I don’t care.

“It is the same thing that Bubba Wallace did with Kyle Larson. Exact same.

“He shouldn’t be racing. It’s a tantrum.”

Hamlin later repeated himself, declaring: “He shouldn’t be racing. He shouldn’t be racing.”

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry crash wreck Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Elliott said it was not intentional, describing the crash as “just unfortunate”.

“The 11 (Hamlin) ran us up into the fence and once you get the right side in the wall they're killed,” said Elliott.

“I hate it happened but once you hit the wall with the right side you just can't drive them anymore.”

NASCAR says it will review the incident.

Elliott is still waiting for his first win of the 2023 season after missing six races to a broken tibia sustained in a snowboarding accident.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney got off the mark at Charlotte after beating Elliott's team-mate William Byron in NASCAR's longest race of the year.