NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Blaney caps Penske's big weekend with Coke 600 win
Ryan Blaney ended a long NASCAR Cup winless streak in convincing fashion in Monday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway to hand his team owner Roger Penske another milestone victory.
Coming one day after Josef Newgarden won the Indianapolis 500 for Team Penske, Blaney won out in a race delayed one day by rain after beating William Byron's Hendrick Chevrolet at a restart with 20 laps to go.
Blaney and Byron had traded the lead multiple times during the race, with Byron having the added advantage of the first pit stall which repeatedly gave him the lead off pit road.
The win is Blaney's first in a points-paying race since his August 2021 victory at Daytona, although he did win last year’s non-points All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
"It's so cool just to be a part of it, let alone win it," Blaney said after celebrating with fans in the grandstands, much like Newgarden did on Sunday.
Asked what the result meant given his last victory was nearly two years ago, Blaney added: "You start to get to feel like you can't win anymore when you don't win in a while. It kind of gets hard.
"So, just super thankful to the No. 12 guys for believing in me. Thank you (fans) for sticking around. Really appreciate it."
Byron, who had been awarded pole after the rain also caused Saturday's qualifying session to be washed out, had edged Christopher Bell to claim the Stage 1 win in a photo finish.
The second stage was disrupted by light rain that caused a 31-minute delay in proceedings. An accident involving Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin exiting Turn 4 on lap 186, Elliott squeezed into the wall before bouncing into Hamlin and turning the Toyota into the wall, then ended the race early for both drivers.
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Patriotic Chevrolet Camaro and Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, BodyArmor Cherry Lime Ford Mustang
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Chris Buescher had taken the Stage 2 spoils over Kevin Harvick, with Blaney fifth, but the Penske driver moved to the front and won Stage 3 after passing Byron then holding off Tyler Reddick.
Midway through Stage 4, top-five contenders Reddick and Harvick exiting Turn 4 to send the race back under caution for the 13th time and set up a late restart with 38 laps remaining. Zane Smith, making just his sixth career Cup start, stayed out and led the way followed by Byron and Kyle Larson.
An incident involving Larson, Ty Gibbs, Joey Logano and Bell exiting Turn 2 then set up the final restart with 20 laps remaining. Blaney took command and never relinquished the lead to the flag.
Martin Truex Jr. finished third, Bubba Wallace rallied to finish fourth and his 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.
Completing the top-10 were Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Buescher, Austin Dillon and Smith.
NASCAR Cup Charlotte race results (400 laps)
|Cla
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|4:58'50.315
|2
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|4:58'50.978
|0.663
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|4:58'51.368
|1.053
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|4:58'52.867
|2.552
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|4:58'52.983
|2.668
|6
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|4:58'53.848
|3.533
|7
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|4:58'55.434
|5.119
|8
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|4:58'56.496
|6.181
|9
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|4:58'56.882
|6.567
|10
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|4:58'57.486
|7.171
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|4:58'58.464
|8.149
|12
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|4:58'58.558
|8.243
|13
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|4:58'59.592
|9.277
|14
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|4:58'59.988
|9.673
|15
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|4:59'00.206
|9.891
|16
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|4:59'01.870
|11.555
|17
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|4:59'03.273
|12.958
|18
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|4:59'03.610
|13.295
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|4:59'03.942
|13.627
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|4:59'04.296
|13.981
|21
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|4:59'05.691
|15.376
|22
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|4:59'05.841
|15.526
|23
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|4:59'07.447
|17.132
|24
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|4:59'13.079
|22.764
|25
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|4:59'15.411
|25.096
|26
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|4:59'13.101
|2 Laps
|27
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|4:59'15.829
|3 Laps
|28
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|4:59'10.747
|4 Laps
|29
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|4:58'55.302
|8 Laps
|30
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|4:44'56.266
|23 Laps
|31
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|4:33'09.561
|31 Laps
|32
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|4:59'07.813
|59 Laps
|33
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|3:16'34.007
|135 Laps
|34
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|2:12'41.801
|215 Laps
|35
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|2:12'42.155
|215 Laps
|36
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|2:00'39.079
|283 Laps
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|1:53'31.515
|285 Laps
|View full results
NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain
Hamlin calls for Elliott suspension after NASCAR Charlotte crash
Wallace accepts blame for last-lap Talladega NASCAR Cup pileup
Wallace accepts blame for last-lap Talladega NASCAR Cup pileup Wallace accepts blame for last-lap Talladega NASCAR Cup pileup
Daytona NASCAR: Blaney survives to win in wreck-marred finish
Daytona NASCAR: Blaney survives to win in wreck-marred finish Daytona NASCAR: Blaney survives to win in wreck-marred finish
Michigan NASCAR: Blaney vaults to victory after late restart push
Michigan NASCAR: Blaney vaults to victory after late restart push Michigan NASCAR: Blaney vaults to victory after late restart push
Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win
Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win
How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid
How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid How Newgarden rose to be a thorn to Ericsson’s double Indy 500 bid
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
The ambitious plans behind the A1GP revival
The ambitious plans behind the A1GP revival The ambitious plans behind the A1GP revival
F1 and Sky to create bespoke F1 Hungarian GP coverage for children
F1 and Sky to create bespoke F1 Hungarian GP coverage for children F1 and Sky to create bespoke F1 Hungarian GP coverage for children
Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit
Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit Leclerc: Left front tyres will be “crying” at revised Barcelona circuit
F1 rivals will struggle to copy RB19 floor, says Red Bull
F1 rivals will struggle to copy RB19 floor, says Red Bull F1 rivals will struggle to copy RB19 floor, says Red Bull
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.