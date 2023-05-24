Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture

Bowman was sidelined about a month ago after suffering a compression fracture when he collided with another vehicle, rolling multiple times in a sprint car crash at 34 Raceway in Iowa.

He has missed three points-paying events and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro while he recovered.

"It’s a boost for all of us to have Alex return to the #48 car this weekend at our home track," said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

"He’s still 17th in points, which says a lot about how well the team performed at the start of the year. Alex has worked hard to rehab the injury and come back strong, and I look for him to continue having a championship-caliber season."

Josh Berry, who previously subbed for an injured Chase Elliott earlier this year, was behind the wheel of the #48 car this past month, with finishes of 10th, 25th, and 30th.

He also made the All-Star Race after winning the Open. Berry is a regular in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving full-time for JR Motorsports.

Bowman has been granted a medical waiver by NASCAR and remains eligible for the championship playoffs. He is 17th, just five points outside the playoffs right now. He finished 10th in last year's Coke 600.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Throwback Chevrolet Camaro and Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Forward Together Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR makes chassis changes following Larson/Preece crash

NASCAR has made two updates to the chassis following its investigation of the Talladega crash involving Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece.

After spinning, Larson's car shot back up the track into the path of Preece, who made direct contact with the passenger-side door of the car.

The violent impact caused significant damage to the side of Larson's car, and a door bar inside the cockpit could be seen pushed upwards and twisted after the crash.

NASCAR took both the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and the #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford back to the R&D Center to investigate.

Both Larson and Preece were uninjured in the crash, but Preece said it was "definitely one of the hardest hits I've ever taken in my racing career."

NASCAR has now made changes to the right side door bar gussets, while the front clip V-brace must be removed from the assembly. These updates are effective immediate.

In a memo sent to the race teams, NASCAR made it clear that further updates are being considered. The sanctioning body will be performing two days of of crash tests this week at a facility in Ohio.