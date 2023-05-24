Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR investigating racist radio message to Wallace after All-Star race
NASCAR News

Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture

Alex Bowman will be back behind the wheel of the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in this weekend's Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro

Bowman was sidelined about a month ago after suffering a compression fracture when he collided with another vehicle, rolling multiple times in a sprint car crash at 34 Raceway in Iowa.

He has missed three points-paying events and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro while he recovered.

"It’s a boost for all of us to have Alex return to the #48 car this weekend at our home track," said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

"He’s still 17th in points, which says a lot about how well the team performed at the start of the year. Alex has worked hard to rehab the injury and come back strong, and I look for him to continue having a championship-caliber season."

Josh Berry, who previously subbed for an injured Chase Elliott earlier this year, was behind the wheel of the #48 car this past month, with finishes of 10th, 25th, and 30th.

He also made the All-Star Race after winning the Open. Berry is a regular in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving full-time for JR Motorsports.

Bowman has been granted a medical waiver by NASCAR and remains eligible for the championship playoffs. He is 17th, just five points outside the playoffs right now. He finished 10th in last year's Coke 600.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Throwback Chevrolet Camaro and Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Forward Together Toyota Camry

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Throwback Chevrolet Camaro and Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Forward Together Toyota Camry

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR makes chassis changes following Larson/Preece crash

NASCAR has made two updates to the chassis following its investigation of the Talladega crash involving Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece.

After spinning, Larson's car shot back up the track into the path of Preece, who made direct contact with the passenger-side door of the car.

The violent impact caused significant damage to the side of Larson's car, and a door bar inside the cockpit could be seen pushed upwards and twisted after the crash.

NASCAR took both the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and the #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford back to the R&D Center to investigate.

Both Larson and Preece were uninjured in the crash, but Preece said it was "definitely one of the hardest hits I've ever taken in my racing career."

NASCAR has now made changes to the right side door bar gussets, while the front clip V-brace must be removed from the assembly. These updates are effective immediate.

In a memo sent to the race teams, NASCAR made it clear that further updates are being considered. The sanctioning body will be performing two days of of crash tests this week at a facility in Ohio.

shares
comments

NASCAR investigating racist radio message to Wallace after All-Star race
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago

Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago

NASCAR

Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago

Carl Edwards: "It's getting harder and harder" to not race in NASCAR

Carl Edwards: "It's getting harder and harder" to not race in NASCAR

NASCAR

Carl Edwards: "It's getting harder and harder" to not race in NASCAR Carl Edwards: "It's getting harder and harder" to not race in NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Latest news

Clarke and his Phantom creep up on Autosport National Driver Rankings summit

Clarke and his Phantom creep up on Autosport National Driver Rankings summit

NTNL National

Clarke and his Phantom creep up on Autosport National Driver Rankings summit Clarke and his Phantom creep up on Autosport National Driver Rankings summit

The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco

The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco

Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock"

De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock"

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock" De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock"

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Autosport Staff

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

Plus
Plus
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe