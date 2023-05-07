NASCAR Cup Kansas: Hamlin wins after clashing with Larson
Denny Hamlin clashed with Kyle Larson on the final lap to clinch the NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kanas Speedway.
With just under 25 of 267 laps remaining in Sunday’s NASCAR contest, Hamlin worked his way around William Byron and set his sights on leader Larson.
With five laps to go, Hamlin got side-by-side with Larson for the lead but was forced to back off. On the final lap, Hamlin again got near Larson off Turn 2 and nudged Larson’s #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the left-rear, which knocked Larson into a hit against the wall.
Larson was able to keep going but Hamlin cleared him by 1.307 seconds to claim his first win of the 2023 season.
The win is the 49th of Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup career and ends a nearly year-long winless drought; his most recent victory coming last May in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.
After doing a celebratory burnout on the front straight following his win, Hamlin was booed by the crowd as he exited his #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to do his victory interview.
“I’m proud of this whole team. I got position on [Larson] there and I tried to side-draft him and clipped his left-rear,” Hamlin said. “I’m glad he was able to at least finish.”
Byron, who fell two laps down at one point in the race, rallied back to finish third, ahead of Bubba Wallace in fourth as Ross Chastain completed the top five to take the overall points lead.
Joey Logano took sixth ahead of Chase Elliott and winner last time out at Dover Martin Truex Jr, with Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon rounding out the top 10.
While Hamlin was celebrating his win, Noah Gragson grabbed Ross Chastain on pitroad and began pushing him repeatedly until Chastain struck Gragson in the face. The two were quickly separated by NASCAR officials.
Christopher Bell, points leader going into the Kansas race, crashed hard at Turn 2 in Stage 2 of the race to end his running prematurely.
NASCAR Cup - Kansas race results (267 laps)
|Cla
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|2
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|1.307
|1.307
|3
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|4.301
|2.994
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|4.677
|0.376
|5
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|5.473
|0.796
|6
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|5.988
|0.515
|7
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|6.426
|0.438
|8
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|7.444
|1.018
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|8.132
|0.688
|10
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|9.692
|1.560
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|11.618
|1.926
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|13.105
|1.487
|13
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|13.329
|0.224
|14
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|15.882
|2.553
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|20.075
|4.193
|16
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|22.442
|2.367
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|22.905
|0.463
|18
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|27.861
|4.956
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|28.601
|0.740
|20
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|29.626
|1.025
|21
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|30.387
|0.761
|22
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|30.615
|0.228
|23
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|24
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|1 Lap
|0.802
|25
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|1 Lap
|5.543
|26
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|1 Lap
|4.972
|27
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|1 Lap
|11.492
|28
|Brennan Poole
|Ford
|3 Laps
|2 Laps
|29
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|5 Laps
|2 Laps
|30
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|6 Laps
|1 Lap
|31
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|7 Laps
|1 Lap
|32
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|7 Laps
|6.825
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|7 Laps
|10.897
|34
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|91 Laps
|84 Laps
|35
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|105 Laps
|14 Laps
|36
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|110 Laps
|5 Laps
|View full results
Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing
Chastain, Gragson explain NASCAR pitlane punch up in Kansas
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised
Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised Hamlin docked NASCAR points for Chastain crash, Hendrick penalised
Hamlin: "Crazy" NASCAR Clash trod "fine line between entertainment and racing"
Hamlin: "Crazy" NASCAR Clash trod "fine line between entertainment and racing" Hamlin: "Crazy" NASCAR Clash trod "fine line between entertainment and racing"
Latest news
Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer
Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer
Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend
Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend
Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy
Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy
McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress
McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress McLaren face "reality check" as poor Miami F1 showing stalls Baku progress
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.