NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Byron rallies in overtime to lead Hendrick 1-2-3
William Byron had to rally in overtime to win the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Byron, who had dominated the event and won the first two stages having led 176 of 271 laps, lost the lead during a round of late pitstops and it appeared his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Kyle Larson was set to cruise to victory.
But Aric Almirola’s spin seven laps from the end sent the race into a two-lap overtime. Martin Truex Jr elected to remain on the track while Byron and Larson came out second and third, thanks to two-tyre stops.
Byron powered past Truex entering Turn 3 with one lap remaining and held off Larson by 0.622 seconds to earn the win.
The victory is the fifth in Byron’s career and his first of the 2023 season. With fellow Hendrick driver Alex Bowman ending up third by passing Truex Jr, the Hendrick squad claimed its third-ever 1-2-3 finish in the NASCAR Cup series.
By a twist of fate, the top three lockout was also taken by the team’s remaining full-time drivers, with its fourth regular entry Chase Elliott out of action after suffering a leg injury in a snowboarding accident last week.
“Just been really confident about the group of guys that I have on this #24 team. They work extremely hard, and we spent a lot of time in the off-season just going through running at the sim with Chevy and running on iRacing and just trying to get better as a race car driver and as a team,” Byron said.
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
“It’s all about the team. It’s a great pitcrew. Thinking of Chase [Elliott] back home. Wish he was out here with us. He's a great driver, great team-mate. Wish he was out here.
“Honestly when we got back in traffic, it was a little bit tight, but we knew we had speed so we just had to have the right things play out, and Rudy [Fugle, crew chief] made a good call, so it was good.”
Bubba Wallace ended up fourth ahead of Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric.
Truex Jr’s late gamble didn’t pay off as he dropped to seventh at the chequered flag, as Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick and Daniel Suarez completed the top 10.
Chevrolet drivers have now won the first three races of the season for the first time since the 2010 season.
Xfinity series regular Josh Berry, who substituted for the injured Elliott, ended up 29th and two laps down.
NASCAR Cup - Las Vegas race results - 271 laps
|Cla
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'35.732
|2
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'36.354
|0.622
|0.622
|3
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'36.498
|0.766
|0.144
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|271
|2:50'36.598
|0.866
|0.100
|5
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|271
|2:50'36.905
|1.173
|0.307
|6
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|271
|2:50'37.117
|1.385
|0.212
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|271
|2:50'37.122
|1.390
|0.005
|8
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'37.195
|1.463
|0.073
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|271
|2:50'37.363
|1.631
|0.168
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'37.532
|1.800
|0.169
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|271
|2:50'37.835
|2.103
|0.303
|12
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'37.842
|2.110
|0.007
|13
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|271
|2:50'37.916
|2.184
|0.074
|14
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:50'38.108
|2.376
|0.192
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|271
|2:50'38.320
|2.588
|0.212
|16
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|271
|2:50'50.762
|15.030
|12.442
|17
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|271
|2:51'16.014
|40.282
|25.252
|18
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|271
|2:52'14.656
|1'38.924
|58.642
|19
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|270
|2:50'07.934
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|20
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|270
|2:50'38.040
|1 Lap
|30.106
|21
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|270
|2:50'38.041
|1 Lap
|0.001
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|270
|2:50'38.486
|1 Lap
|0.445
|23
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|270
|2:50'43.357
|1 Lap
|4.871
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|270
|2:50'49.794
|1 Lap
|6.437
|25
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|270
|2:50'53.748
|1 Lap
|3.954
|26
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|269
|2:50'40.600
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|27
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|269
|2:50'43.595
|2 Laps
|2.995
|28
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|269
|2:50'43.924
|2 Laps
|0.329
|29
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|269
|2:50'44.889
|2 Laps
|0.965
|30
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|269
|2:50'45.256
|2 Laps
|0.367
|31
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|268
|2:50'46.513
|3 Laps
|1 Lap
|32
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|266
|2:50'55.305
|5 Laps
|2 Laps
|33
|J.J. Yeley
|Ford
|265
|2:50'41.692
|6 Laps
|1 Lap
|34
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|265
|2:50'43.456
|6 Laps
|1.764
|35
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|259
|2:50'53.440
|12 Laps
|6 Laps
|36
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|183
|1:53'04.000
|88 Laps
|76 Laps
|View full results
Latest news
Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP
The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023
The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023 The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023
Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP
Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.