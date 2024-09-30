All Series
Race report
NASCAR Cup Kansas II

NASCAR Cup Kansas: Chastain beats Byron to win, playoffs remain wide open

The Trackhouse driver ensures that no playoff driver will enter Talladega in safety, denying the title contenders automatic advancement at Kansas

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot

Ross Chastain may have missed out on the NASCAR Cup playoffs, but earned some consolation with his first victory of the 2024 season at Kansas by holding off William Byron.

The Trackhouse Chevrolet driver's fifth victory of his Cup career, all with the #1 on his door, makes him the most successful Cup driver in the number's history. 

In ending a dry spell dating back to the final race of last season, he became the 17th different race winner in the Cup Series this year.

"It's a huge deal," said Chastain while taking a bite out of a freshly smashed watermelon. "For us on this #1 team, this is what Cup racing is all about.

"It's what Justin Marks bought into Trackhouse with Pitbull - to do stuff like this. To disrupt.

"There's been times this year when we couldn't have disrupted [a] minnow pond outside of Darlington, let alone a Cup race."

Behind Byron's Hendrick Chevrolet which won the opening Stage, Martin Truex Jr. (Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) finished third ahead of Ryan Blaney (Penske Ford) and Ty Gibbs (JGR).

Byron's team-mate Alex Bowman beat JGR team-mates Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin into sixth, while Chase Elliott (Hendrick), and Zane Smith (Spire Chevrolet) rounded out the top 10.

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Kubota Chevrolet Camaro

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Kubota Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

A caution near the end of Stage 2 jumbled the running order around, as several cars chose to pit early while many playoff drivers stayed out to earn some extra stage points - with Bowman ending up on top. Once they had pitted, a new group of drivers emerged out front for the start of the final stage.

Carson Hocevar (Spire) led briefly, until Chastain charged from fifth to first, but Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Chevrolet) eventually clawed the lead away after an intense battle and held the advantage through the final round of green-flag pit stops.

Busch was trying to extend his streak of consecutive years with a Cup win to 20 but, while fending off Chastain, tagged the wall at the exit of Turn 2 trying to lap the Stewart Haas Ford of playoff contender Chase Briscoe and spun out. He eventually finished 19th.

Seeking his first win of the year, Truex managed to snatch the lead on pit road as Brad Keselowski stayed out, but the RFK Ford driver quickly faded as another wreck broke out in the middle of the pack.

The final restart came with 20 laps remaining. Chastain powered around Truex on the restart and never looked back, taking the checkered flag 0.388s clear of Byron.

The playoff picture is tight entering next week's race at Talladega, the second of three in the Round of 12 which concludes at the Charlotte roval.

Kyle Larson (Hendrick) cut a tyre and crashed early, struggling home to a 26th place finish. He remains fourth in the standings, but only 18 points above the cut-line. Joey Logano (Penske) is on the bubble, four points above Tyler Reddick (23XI Toyota). Chastain's team-mate Daniel Suarez is 14 points out, Briscoe 25 points out, and Austin Cindric (Penske) 29 points out.

NASCAR Cup Kansas Race Results

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 267

3:14'53.982

   9 40
2 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 267

+0.388

3:14'54.370

 0.388 10 52
3 M. Truex JrJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 267

+0.868

3:14'54.850

 0.480 10 40
4 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 267

+2.551

3:14'56.533

 1.683 10 49
5
T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 267

+4.437

3:14'58.419

 1.886 9 46
6 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 267

+5.618

3:14'59.600

 1.181 10 43
7 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 267

+6.442

3:15'00.424

 0.824 10 36
8 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 267

+6.833

3:15'00.815

 0.391 11 36
9 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 267

+9.557

3:15'03.539

 2.724 10 30
10
Z. SmithSpire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 267

+10.131

3:15'04.113

 0.574 10 27
11 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 267

+10.840

3:15'04.822

 0.709 10 26
12 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 267

+11.407

3:15'05.389

 0.567 11 25
13 D. SuarezTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 267

+11.786

3:15'05.768

 0.379 10 24
14 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 267

+12.909

3:15'06.891

 1.123 11 32
15 C. LajoieRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 267

+13.796

3:15'07.778

 0.887 11 22
16 R. PreeceStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 267

+13.861

3:15'07.843

 0.065 10 21
17 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 267

+15.325

3:15'09.307

 1.464 10 20
18 N. GragsonStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 267

+15.523

3:15'09.505

 0.198 10 19
19 K. BuschRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 267

+16.206

3:15'10.188

 0.683 10 22
20 D. HemricKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 267

+17.082

3:15'11.064

 0.876 10 17
21 T. DillonKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 267

+17.718

3:15'11.700

 0.636 12  
22 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 267

+18.272

3:15'12.254

 0.554 10 21
23 H. BurtonWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 267

+18.288

3:15'12.270

 0.016 12 14
24 C. BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 267

+18.569

3:15'12.551

 0.281 10 14
25 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 267

+19.190

3:15'13.172

 0.621 10 12
26 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 267

+20.041

3:15'14.023

 0.851 16 11
27 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 267

+20.632

3:15'14.614

 0.591 10 10
28 R. Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 267

+21.468

3:15'15.450

 0.836 10 9
29 M. McDowellFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 267

+21.651

3:15'15.633

 0.183 10 8
30 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 267

+22.902

3:15'16.884

 1.251 13 7
31 K. GralaRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 267

+23.243

3:15'17.225

 0.341 9 6
32
C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 267

+29.967

3:15'23.949

 6.724 10 11
33 J. HaleySpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:15'17.149

 1 Lap 11 4
34 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 263

+4 Laps

3:15'17.496

 3 Laps 12 7
35 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 263

+4 Laps

3:15'24.587

 7.091 12 2
36 J. JohnsonLegacy Motor Club 84 Toyota 257

+10 Laps

3:14'58.327

 6 Laps 12 1
37 J. YeleyNY Racing Team 44 Chevrolet 118

+149 Laps

1:26'45.285

 139 Laps 6  
38 J. BerryStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 0

+267 Laps

2.043

 118 Laps 2 1

Nick DeGroot
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing Team
