Pastrana adds NASCAR Truck Series race to Daytona programme
Travis Pastrana has added the season-opening NASCAR Truck Series race to his appearance at Daytona International Speedway this month.
Pastrana, an 11-time X-Games gold medalist, had already announced he would attempt to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing.
On Tuesday, Niece Motorsports named Pastrana the driver of its No. 41 Chevrolet for the 17 February Truck Series race.
Niece plans to run the No. 41 full-time during the 2023 season, using a variety of drivers including Pastrana, Ross Chastain, Chad Chastain, Bayley Currey and others.
The 39-year-old founder of the Nitro Circus had a brief previous tour in the NASCAR world. He started 42 Xfinity Series races, running the full season in 2013. His best finish came at Richmond, finishing ninth, but he also won the pole at Talladega.
Pastrana also made five previous Truck starts, with a best finish of 15th at Las Vegas.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Al (Niece), Cody (Efaw) and the Niece Motorsports crew quite a bit since the team was formed,” said Pastrana. “I was looking to be part of as much racing as possible during Daytona Speedweeks this year and couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to drive their No. 41 truck with support from WWEX Racing in my first Daytona start in the Truck Series.
“Cody was my car chief when I raced Daytona for my first time in the Xfinity Series. We qualified third and finished 10th, despite being backward across the grass when I crossed the line!
“As always, we are approaching the race with optimism that we have the package to put in a great result, while having the most fun of anyone at the track!”
Niece has retained veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. to lead the No. 41 team. Hillman has more than 450 starts as a crew chief across NASCAR’s top three series, with 23 wins in the Truck Series.
“This is shaping up to be a great season for Niece Motorsports,” said general manager Cody Efaw. “We’re really optimistic heading into this year. We are excited to have Travis in the truck in Daytona. He always brings a lot of energy and excitement, and it’s really an honour to work with him.
“On top of that, to be able to run the No. 41 truck full-time this season, anchored by Ross – that’s huge for our organisation.”
Latest news
Albuquerque urges IMSA to wait before making GTP BoP tweaks
Albuquerque urges IMSA to wait before making GTP BoP tweaks Albuquerque urges IMSA to wait before making GTP BoP tweaks
Jean-Pierre Jabouille obituary: F1 race winner dies aged 80
Jean-Pierre Jabouille obituary: F1 race winner dies aged 80 Jean-Pierre Jabouille obituary: F1 race winner dies aged 80
Williams 2023 F1 car an "evolution" despite key differences
Williams 2023 F1 car an "evolution" despite key differences Williams 2023 F1 car an "evolution" despite key differences
Tanak: National rally outing “important” for WRC Sweden prep
Tanak: National rally outing “important” for WRC Sweden prep Tanak: National rally outing “important” for WRC Sweden prep
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.