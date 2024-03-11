NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Bell cruises to win for Toyota, ending Chevrolet streak
In a turnaround from his performance in last year's NASCAR Cup championship-decider, Christopher Bell cruised to victory at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday to end Toyota’s frustration at the one-mile oval.
Watch: Christopher Bell: ‘So proud of this team’ after Phoenix win
Bell, who advanced to the Championship 4 last season with a chance to win the series title at Phoenix, blew a brake rotor early in the race and never was in the fight.
But this time around Joe Gibbs Racing driver Bell rallied to win Stage 2, then drove from 20th to first after the final pit stop and easily held off Chris Buescher (RFK Ford) by 5.465 seconds to earn his first win of 2024.
The win snaps Chevrolet’s three-race winning streak to start the season and gives Toyota a victory at a track where it had led a total of 15 laps in the previous four races. Bell led twice on Sunday for a total of 50 laps.
Bell was among a group of cars that elected to pit on lap 218 of 312, during what turned out to be the final caution of the race.
The top nine all gambled on staying out but Bell, on four new tyres and with plenty of fuel, reclaimed the lead when Martin Truex Jr. was forced to pit for fuel and led the final 41 laps.
Bell’s JGR team-mate Ty Gibbs ended up third, Brad Keselowski was fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth. Completing the top 10 were Ross Chastain, Truex, Michael McDowell, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick.
Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Photo by: Mike Meajhws / NKP / Motorsport Images
Reddick had made the early running in Stage 1, passing Gibbs with three of 60 laps to go. But Bell turned the tables in Stage 2, passing Reddick with four of 125 laps remaining to secure his first stage victory of the 2024 season. Denny Hamlin ended up third, William Byron was fourth and Truex rounded out the top five.
Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, all the lead lap cars elected to pit with Hamlin first off pit road. But Bell had a slow stop and lined up 10th for the restart, as Hamlin led Reddick and Byron with 118 laps remaining.
Just after Reddick passed Hamlin for the lead on lap 203, Joey Logano got turned by John Hunter Nemechek entering Turn 1, which triggered a five-car accident that placed the race under caution.
A handful of cars pitted, but Reddick remained on the track and in the lead on the restart with 100 laps to go. Two laps after the restart, Hamlin got loose on the inside racing for the lead with Reddick off Turn 2 and spun around to bring out another caution.
Several drivers pitted, but Truex remained on the track and led the way when the race went back to green with 92 laps remaining. With 60 laps to go, Truex maintained a sizeable advantage out front but Gibbs – who came in under the previous caution for two new tires – had moved to second after restarting in 10th.
Nine laps later, Bell, who stopped for four new tires on his previous stop, got around Gibbs to take second. Truex was forced to pit for fuel with 40 laps to go, which handed the race lead over Bell, who had enough fuel to make it to end of the race.
Buescher passed Gibbs to move into second with 10 laps remaining.
NASCAR Cup Phoenix Race Results
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|PITS
|POINTS
|1
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|312
|
3:00'45.508
|6
|50
|2
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|312
|
+5.465
3:00'50.973
|5.465
|8
|36
|3
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|312
|
+6.032
3:00'51.540
|0.567
|7
|43
|4
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|312
|
+9.243
3:00'54.751
|3.211
|7
|35
|5
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|312
|
+9.448
3:00'54.956
|0.205
|7
|41
|6
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+9.499
3:00'55.007
|0.051
|7
|31
|7
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|312
|
+13.150
3:00'58.658
|3.651
|7
|37
|8
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|312
|
+14.619
3:01'00.127
|1.469
|7
|32
|9
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|312
|
+14.876
3:01'00.384
|0.257
|7
|30
|10
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|312
|
+15.348
3:01'00.856
|0.472
|7
|46
|11
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|312
|
+15.812
3:01'01.320
|0.464
|7
|42
|12
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|312
|
+15.844
3:01'01.352
|0.032
|7
|28
|13
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+16.817
3:01'02.325
|0.973
|8
|24
|14
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+17.342
3:01'02.850
|0.525
|9
|23
|15
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+19.060
3:01'04.568
|1.718
|9
|22
|16
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|312
|
+19.398
3:01'04.906
|0.338
|7
|21
|17
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|312
|
+20.569
3:01'06.077
|1.171
|7
|20
|18
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+21.295
3:01'06.803
|0.726
|7
|31
|19
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+22.966
3:01'08.474
|1.671
|7
|28
|20
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+23.290
3:01'08.798
|0.324
|7
|17
|21
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|312
|
+28.854
3:01'14.362
|5.564
|7
|16
|22
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|311
|
+1 Lap
3:00'49.125
|1 Lap
|9
|15
|23
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|311
|
+1 Lap
3:00'52.153
|3.028
|9
|14
|24
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|311
|
+1 Lap
3:01'12.752
|20.599
|8
|13
|25
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|311
|
+1 Lap
3:01'14.829
|2.077
|7
|12
|26
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|310
|
+2 Laps
3:00'45.895
|1 Lap
|8
|11
|27
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|310
|
+2 Laps
3:00'46.135
|0.240
|10
|10
|28
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|310
|
+2 Laps
3:01'11.747
|25.612
|8
|9
|29
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|309
|
+3 Laps
3:00'46.389
|1 Lap
|8
|8
|30
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|309
|
+3 Laps
3:00'54.238
|7.849
|9
|7
|31
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|305
|
+7 Laps
3:01'16.173
|4 Laps
|9
|13
|32
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|304
|
+8 Laps
3:01'01.268
|1 Lap
|12
|5
|33
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|204
|
+108 Laps
1:59'26.059
|100 Laps
|8
|4
|34
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|203
|
+109 Laps
1:59'25.769
|1 Lap
|6
|3
|35
|D. KrausKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|203
|
+109 Laps
1:59'25.921
|0.152
|7
|2
|36
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|6
|
+306 Laps
3'06.606
|197 Laps
|3
|1
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
NASCAR Daytona 500: Bell and Reddick win Duels, Johnson narrowly qualifies
NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the championship?
NASCAR Cup Homestead: Bell secures title shot with dramatic victory
Hamlin holds off Busch to win NASCAR's LA Clash
NASCAR Cup New Hampshire: Martin Truex Jr dominates delayed race
NASCAR Cup Chicago: Hamlin snags pole, van Gisbergen takes third
Latest news
Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner
Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP
Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP
Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win
Autosport Plus
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments